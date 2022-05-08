Einsteinz Communications Celebrates 21st Birthday With New Leadership Hire

While most would celebrate their 21st drinking too much with their friends, Einsteinz Communications are taking the responsible route and adding to their staff with a new onboarding and an expansion to their leadership team.

The announcement circulates around the appointment of Carlotta Vittori (main photo) in the role of communications director, joining the companies all-female leadership team and returning to the fold after a previous five-year stint with Einsteinz Communications starting in 2013.

Vittori will lead the strategic communications direction for several key B2B and fin-tech clients, bringing a fresh perspective and insights, having managed the reputation of and led integrated communications strategies for high-profile finance, fin-tech and tech companies including Westpac, Insight Investment and Seagate Technology.

Einsteinz has continued to expand its ad-tech and B2B tech client portfolio over the last year, most recently welcoming new clients including trail blazing OOH organisation JC Decaux; Australia’s most advanced digital media network for GenZ and families TotallyAwesome; and revenue based funding fin-tech ClearCo.

Vittori brings almost ten years’ experience in client relations, corporate reputation management and strategic communications counsel, with diverse expertise and knowledge spanning the tech, consumer lifestyle and finance industry.

Pru Quinlan, Managing Director of Einsteinz Communications commented “Carlotta joins Einsteinz at a significant milestone for our business and I’m confident that she will work exceptionally well with the team to take our brand forward into the next 21 years.”

Carlotta Vittori added, “I couldn’t think of a more exciting time to re-join the Einsteinz team than on its 21st anniversary. Having returned to the industry in the last year as a first-time mum, working with such inspiring leaders, mothers and women once again felt like the right next step.

“I’ve been fortunate to work alongside and learn from the best in the industry throughout my career who have inspired me and led me to where I am today. I’m looking forward to this next chapter and to be an integral part in the future of the agency.”