Digital Minds Group Appoints Dane Kloos As Digital Manager

Sydney-based Digital Minds, a full service digital agency which lists Paid Digital Performance, SEO, CRO, CRM and Social amongst its specialisations, has appointed Dane Kloos (lead image) to the Group as Digital Manager.

Kloos brings over 15 years of digital performance, social and analytics experience to the Group having worked across an incredibly diverse portfolio of brands in previous agency roles including Toyota, Stockland, Coca-Cola, HCF, LionNathan, Commonwealth Bank and Virgin Mobile.

Digital Minds has demonstrated an unprecedented level of growth over the last year, with a record 80 per cent increase on billings leading to a renewed focus on hiring, training and staff development.

The agency launched in 2012 with a strong client base in travel and leisure, Automotive, Real Estate, eCommerce and EdTech with clients including Luxury Escapes, Aurora Expeditions, Sydney Bridge Climb, Eckersleys, Merry People, Class Bento, CarsGuide, Ray White Projects, Aland and Town & Country.