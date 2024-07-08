DEADLINE EXTENDED: With Three Days Left To Vote, Lets Hear It For Our Current Top 10

With B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, just around the corner, we heard your calls and are extending the timeline for the People’s Choice category by a few days. There are now just three days left until voting closes in this prestigious category.

The Women in Media Awards, presented by Are Media, are back, recognising exceptional women who have achieved success in their professional arenas and celebrating their invaluable contribution to their industry through their leadership, innovation, and courage.

This year, we have 26 categories spanning the advertising, marketing, and media industries, but no award is more coveted than the one voted for by your peers. This is your chance to have your voice heard and to celebrate the incredible women in our industry who are breaking barriers.

So, with voting reaching its final stages, who are our front runners?

Drum roll, please… Here are our current top ten (in order of most votes) as of 11am Monday, 8th July.

Cherie Clonan – The Digital Picnic Steph Dix – DDB Sydney Vanessa Williams – Ryvalmedia Amy Rakowski – PHD Sarah Quinn – Flight Centre Travel Group Ellie Angel-Mobbs – Southern Cross Austereo Alexandra Hazlehurst – Foxtel Media Jess Healy – Paramount ANZ Sally Roshcholler – ACM Andreana Walton – Paramount ANZ

While these are our current front runners, some are separated by only one or two votes, so it is still anyone’s game! There are two ways to vote: use the embedded form below or visit the voting website: Women in Media People’s Choice Award vote. You can vote for as many people as you want, but you can only vote once, so make that vote count!

As seasoned B&T Women In Media Awards fans will know, things can get pretty heated. Here at B&T, we welcome all kinds of creative campaigning—from mass email outreach to TikToks or even (if you can afford it) skywriting! The bigger, the better (and don’t forget to tag B&T).

Voting closes on Wednesday, 10th July, so get voting!

The person with the most votes will be crowned at our exclusive awards night, which will take place on Friday, 16th August, at the White Bay Cruise Terminal.

Get your tickets now to see the list revealed in person.