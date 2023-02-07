Every day on B&T, we will be taking the previous day’s most-read article and asking the world’s favourite copywriter, ChatGPT, to rehash it. The inaugural article is a rewrite of “Sex Sells, So Why Is It So Hard To Sell Sex?“

We asked ChatGPT to “write an article about the marketing of sex toys in the style of B&T with quotes from Rob Godwin, director of Lovehoney.

Here’s what it chucked out in the space of just a few seconds. To be clear, none of this copy has been edited by us. Are our jobs safe?

Marketing Sex Toys: How Lovehoney is Breaking Taboos and Driving Sales

In the world of sex toys, Lovehoney is a leader. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, the UK-based company has made a name for itself as a trusted source of high-quality, body-safe products. But it’s not just the quality of Lovehoney’s products that sets the company apart. Lovehoney’s marketing strategy is also innovative, daring, and effective.

Rob Godwin, director of Lovehoney, believes that the key to Lovehoney’s success is its commitment to breaking taboos and destigmatizing sex toys. “We believe that everyone has the right to a fulfilling sex life, and that includes using sex toys,” Godwin said. “But unfortunately, there’s still a lot of shame and embarrassment associated with sex toys. Our goal is to change that by creating a more open and accepting culture around sex toys.”

One way Lovehoney is doing this is by using humor and playfulness in its marketing. The company’s ad campaigns feature bold, colorful graphics and a lighthearted tone that appeals to a wide range of customers. “We want to make people laugh and feel good, not shy away from the subject,” Godwin said. “By making sex toys more approachable and less taboo, we’re able to reach more customers and help more people improve their sex lives.”

Lovehoney’s marketing strategy is also data-driven. The company uses a combination of customer feedback, market research, and analytics to determine which products to promote and how to promote them. “We’re always listening to what our customers want and using that information to guide our marketing efforts,” Godwin said. “For example, if we see that a particular product is resonating with customers, we’ll make sure to highlight it in our campaigns and make it more visible on our website.”

This focus on customer feedback has helped Lovehoney establish a strong brand reputation and loyal customer base. “We have a large community of customers who trust us and keep coming back for more,” Godwin said. “That’s the ultimate validation of our marketing efforts and a testament to the quality of our products.”

In conclusion, Lovehoney’s marketing strategy of breaking taboos, using humor, and being data-driven has helped the company become a leader in the sex toy industry. With its commitment to improving customers’ sex lives and its focus on customer feedback, Lovehoney is well-positioned to continue growing and making a positive impact in the world of sex toys.

“Our mission is to bring fun and pleasure to as many people as possible,” Godwin said. “We believe that everyone deserves a satisfying sex life, and we’re here to help make that happen.”