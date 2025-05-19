CSIRO Publishing Shutters Two Titles Citing Rising Cost Of Printing

CSIRO Publishing, the editorially independent arm of the national science agency, has announced that it will be stopping production of its Cosmos and Double Helix publications.

Describing it as a “difficult decision,” CSIRO Publishing announced that Double Helix, aimed at the children’s market, would be closing altogether while quarterly Cosmos would continue as an online-only venture.

It said the change reflects a wider shift of audiences away from print magazines and the rising costs of producing print magazines.

The final print edition of Cosmos Magazine will be published in June 2025. Digital subscriptions will also end in June 2025.

The Cosmos online news service will continue at cosmosmagazine.com but will transition later in the year to CSIRO Publishing’s new digital destination for science content. The new website will publish peer reviewed journals, e-books and fact-based science news to bring together our audiences for a sustainable future.

A news team will be employed to continue publishing stories about the latest science discoveries as well as interviews with scientists.

The cost of printing has increased rapidly in recent years, particularly during the COVID pandemic, when B&T ceased publishing our own print edition due to rising costs.