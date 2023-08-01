Creative Agency Trout Creative Thinking Names Sarah Naumoski As Group Brand Partner

Elie Zuch
By Elie Zuch
Trout Creative Thinking has announced that Sarah Naumoski (lead image) has joined the agency as group brand partner.

Naumoski has previously held roles at AJF Partnership, The Brand Agency and GPY&R, successfully running iconic Australian brands such as Target Australia, Cancer Council Victoria, Bunnings, Public Transport Victoria, Cash Converters and Australia Post.

Emily Pockley, Trout general manager said she was thrilled to welcome Naumoski into the team: “As we enter our 30th year, Sarah joins Trout at an important time for the agency. Her rich experience in leading strategic and creative projects for major clients will greatly help our already strong team and bring a fresh perspective to Trout.”

Naumoski added: “I’m excited to be joining a team that really does things differently and bucks the traditional agency process. I’m looking forward to working with such passionate people and clients alike. There is a huge appetite for great work within these walls, and some fantastic talent to deliver on it and I can’t wait to be part of that story.”

Trout Creative Thinking is a creative agency with a unique focus on brands in the home and built environment sector. They are best known for their long-standing partnerships with Reece Group, including the launch of the Reece brand in the US, La Marzocco and La Marzocco Home, MiniJumbuk, ASKO, Beacon Lighting and Sleep Corp.

