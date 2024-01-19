Congrats To Carat’s Annika Barrett For Being Last Week’s Quiz Winner! Could It Be You This Week?

B&T extends a massive congratulations to Annika Barrett, who last week scored 10/10 in a record one minute and 17 seconds. Thanks to Annika’s expert knowledge, the next Carat Australia team drinks are on us – we’ll be waiting patiently for our invite! 🍾

Want to see your name up the top of one of these articles? Give this week’s quiz a go, and you could be in with a chance to win a $100 BWS, or Jimmy Brings voucher.

Could you be our next lucky winner? Share your results with us on LinkedIn 🥳