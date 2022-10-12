Con Frantzeskos Appointed MD Of AJF Partnership

AJF Partnership has today announced changes to its senior leadership team. Con Frantzeskos (lead image), the managing director of digital consultancy PENSO, will immediately step into the role of managing director of AJF. Frantzeskos also continues in his role as Managing Director of PENSO as it continues to grow in Australia and the Middle East.

Frantzeskos has a strong pedigree in agencies, having held digital leadership roles across APAC with DDB, Ogilvy and Edelman. He is currently the director of the Victorian Government’s startup agency, LaunchVic and an advisory board member of Swinburne University of Technology Innovation Precinct. Con’s business consulting experience and digital pedigree will be integral for AJF.

AJF’s head of client service, Susan Bird has been appointed as general manager, Emily Pockley has been appointed as the new head of client service.

AJF Founder, Adam Francis, will step down from the day to day running of the agency to focus entirely on clients and his executive creative director responsibilities.

Josh Stephens will also step down as chief creative officer of AJF at the end of the year to pursue new interests. A global search is well underway to find Josh’s replacement.

GrowthOps CEO Clint Cooper said, “Transitioning from founder-led businesses is always a significant milestone in any business’s life. With the support of founders and a strong leadership team, we believe the timing is right to take this opportunity to revitalise the agency, similar to what occurred in Khemistry earlier this year.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Adam and Josh, who have not only been remarkable industry leaders over many years but personally have been an incredible support for me and the wider GrowthOps group.

“We look forward to working with them over the coming months as we complete the transition.”