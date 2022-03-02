Comic Becky Lucas Brings The Laughs To McCain Foods’ “Nothing Special” Via Cummins&Partners

McCain Foods is celebrating something special, with the launch of their “Nothing Special” campaign via Cummins&Partners.

The campaign will appear across all broadcast, digital and social platforms, and features internationally renowned comedian Becky Lucas. And in a first for McCain, the brand has entered into a national partnership with Fox Footy.

The launch marks an exciting new horizon for the McCain brand in Australia and NZ, as it shifts away from its strong product focus to deliver a deeper, more engaging brand connection with its consumers.

The campaign centres around McCain as real, down to earth food you eat with your hands, and explores the special little moments in our lives that this food often accompanies. We often discount these moments as ‘nothing special’, but when you stop and think about it, pizza night with the kids, or a bowl of chips on the couch with a loved one is actually very special and worth being celebrated.

Karen Ramsay, ANZ head of communications and insights, McCain, said: “McCain is a brand that has never taken itself too seriously. We stand for great food that’s comforting, brings people together and is relaxed and messy – in a fun way! So we’re tapping into our roots in a very sarcastic, laconic, ‘telling it like it is’ style, synonymous with Aussie and Kiwi culture to build that deeper connection with our existing and potential consumers.”

Heath Collins, creative firector, Cummins&Partners, added: “This is an exciting time for us as a brand, as we continue to engage with a new generation of Aussies & Kiwis. It was imperative that we deliver our message of warmth and togetherness with a big wink and a cheeky grin, so we were over the moon when the perfect people in Becky Lucas and director Jonathan Braugh agreed to deliver it for us.”

Meredith Ansoul, head of media, Cummins&Partners, said: “This partnership with Foxtels’ & Kayo’s NRL & AFL channels is a match made for footy lovers across the nation. What better way to settle in on the couch on a Thursday and Friday night than by turning on Fox Footy and warming up your oven with McCain. The team at Foxtel have been exceptional in terms of McCains’ involvement. Bespoke coverage within the Pre Game Warm Ups, through segments and in-program commentator involvement has truly been special as Becky Lucas would say.”

The campaign launched Sunday 27th, February and is running nationally across Australia and NZ.

