Coding Fingers Ready – It’s Best Of The Best Developers, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
Conjure an image of a developer into your mind’s eye — it might be a man, hunched over a laptop, half-empty bottles of Mountain Dew and half-eaten bags of Doritos on the desk. But, think again. Thankfully, developers these days could be anyone, from any background.
This Best of the Best list, presented by Finecast, part of GroupM Nexus, is designed to celebrate that diversity of background and talent. The advertising and marketing industries have never been more reliant on technology and it is only right that the people on this list are recognised for their work.
Though, there is a caveat. Pulling together this list was challenging. Many organisations outsource their development work to other locales across the APAC region where labour is cheaper — understandable from an accounting perspective but it means that Australia is somewhat lacking in the technical skills that we will need as a nation in the coming years.
Anyway, every week on B&T, we’re rounding up the best people in a range of disciplines across adland. Last week we had industry association chiefs (revisit that one HERE) and the week prior it was adland’s invaluable mentors (read that HERE). But, without further ado, here are the Best of the Best developers.
10. Craig Charlton, lead solutions architect, Magnite
Charlton has been with Magnite for almost four years, joining after the Rubicon Project and Telaria merger in February 2020. Now, he heads up the solutions architecture work across APAC for the sell-side exchange platform. Prior to this, he spent some seven years at Flashtalking and has been a key figure in Magnite’s growth over the years. Largely working behind the scenes, Charlton’s work and knowledge are absolutely essential to Magnite and its continued growth.
9. Shanaka Katugampala, senior full stack developer, Think HQ
Katugampala has been with Think HQ for nearly seven years and has become a n integral part of the team, creating engaging visual websites for clients including the Social Research Centre, Worksafe, Lumin and the Transport Accident Commission. He has also worked extensively with the Scanlon Foundation, developing both a purpose-built microsite to house the findings of its 2018 Mapping Social Cohesion report and creating an animated ebook to showcase its “All of Us” photography and video exhibition which was a celebration of our multicultural diversity.
8. Neil Anderson, solutions sales specialist APAC, DoubleVerify
Anderson joined DoubleVerify three years ago to bring his extensive adtech experience to the company. While his job title says sales, it belies his technical abilities. Anderson works with clients to manage discussions, testing and the troubleshooting of DoubleVerify’s solutions. With more than fifteen years of experience in the adtech landscape across the ANZ region having spent time with Google/DoubleClick, neo@Ogilvy, Lotame and Brandscreen, DoubleVerify has stood itself in very good stead with Anderson as part of the team.
7. Charles Pham, director of customer engineering APAC, impact.com
Pham was a nominee for the Technologist category in B&T‘s inaugural Best of the Best list in 2021. While he didn’t scoop the gong that year, we have it on very good authority that he has gone on to even bigger and better things in the past 24 months. Pham joined impact.com back in 2017 as an enterprise solutions architect. His rapid ascent through the ranks of the business, moving into an APAC role in November 2020, is a better marker than almost any other endorsement.
6. John Jee, head of digital technology, Paramount ANZ
Jee joined Paramount (when it was still called Network Ten) back in 2016 and has been responsible for driving technical strategy and execution across 10 Play. Jee led 10 Play’s unified platform development in 2020 and focused on creating premium, non-intrusive ad product integration for clients and viewers. Having spent more than a decade adtech, Jee has championed unique and engaging ad products to support sales and maximise 10 Play’s offering. Despite being one of the big bosses, however, he’s always ready to lend a hand or an ear to the rest of the company.
5. Ian Grant, head of technology delivery, oOh!media
Grant was recommended to us as “something of a tech superstar”. That’s a big recommendation but, considering that he has been the driving force behind oOh!’s content delivery initiatives, such as the real-time displaying of AFL Grand Final and Australian Open Scores across its network, it certainly fits. Without Grant and his leadership, oOh!’s transition to a programmatic-first Out-of-Home company would be nigh on impossible.
4. Puravin Sivaganam, head of engineering, Playground XYZ
Sivagnam took home the Developer gong at last year’s Best of the Best Awards. This year’s fourth-place finish does not mean that his work has worsened, just that the competition is tougher than ever. Last July, Sivaganam was promoted to become Playground XYZ’s head of engineering across the whole of the APAC region and the firm is certainly better for it. He leads a talented and dedicated engineering team at the firm who are helping to push the adtech and advertising sciences industry forward at a remarkable pace.
3. Cassie Jordan, head of delivery, Woolworths Group
Jordan scooped the Delivery gong at this year’s Women Leading Tech Awards bonanza and was a very deserving winner indeed. Working as the head of delivery at wiq, the advanced analytics collaboration between Woolworths Group & Quantium, Jordan has had a helluva job on her hands harmonising and integrating the two businesses. Responsible for the staffing and placements of more than 500 data professionals across disciplines such as data science, analytics, insights, engineering, machine learning, strategy, and product and design, Jordan’s task is unenviable but she carries it off with aplomb.
2. Adam Coates, managing director, data science & customer solutions engineering Asia Pacific, Google
Coates has spent nigh on 17 years at Google, starting out as a senior sales engineer way back in 2006. We’re sure he’ll appreciate us reminding you of that, as well. Since then, he’s rocketed up the ranks and took on his current role in November 2020. With his vast experience and leadership in adtech, online measurement, and analytics Google continues to go from strength to strength. His team work with some of the most important businesses within APAC and deliver brilliant products time after time.
1. Azadeh Khojandi, senior engineering manager, The Trade Desk
Khojandi took home the Tech category gong at this year’s B&T Women in Media Awards and deservedly so. She joined the company in 2021 and has been a pivotal factor in the business’ growth and was promoted into her current role in April. However, this belies her inspiring story. She fled her native Iran 13 years ago after facing systematic and systemic discrimination because she was a woman and even state-mandated violence during protests about women’s rights. During her work at The Trade Desk, she has spearheaded the creation of the “Women in TTD” internal network that helps its female employees develop the soft skills necessary to progress in their careers. She also leads GEEQ, the not-for-profit charity that helped almost 6,000 women develop their technical and soft skills to get promotions, pay raises and recognition for their work.
Please login with linkedin to commentBest of the best
Latest News
Out Of Home Industry Reports Record Growth In Q3
The Out of Home (OOH) industry has today announced an increase of 14.6 per cent net media revenue for Q3 2023, reporting $283.3 million, up from $247.2 million for the same quarter in 2022. Digital OOH (DOOH) revenue accounts for 68.5 per cent of total net media revenue year-to-date, an increase over the recorded 57.9 […]
Huge Announces ‘10 Huge Moves for 2024’ in New Annual Issue
Huge today announces the publication of Huge Moves Volume 2, defining the most important moves in business for C-Suite readers, before they become the new normal. In its annual print issue, Huge reveals the ‘10 Huge Moves for 2024,’ a collection of original long-form magazine articles featuring exclusive, hi-profile interviews, original photography, and custom data analysis […]
Decision Close For Who Gives A Crap’s Media Account
No matter the outcome of who wins Who Gives A Crap's media account, B&T's certain the shit will hit the fan.
Gravity Media & Supercars Media To Cover The Repco Bathurst 1000
There are three things that will glue B&T to the couch every time - the Bathurst race, severe hangovers & actual glue.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race Australia Is BACK
Was it Mike Sneesby or James Warburton moonwalking down the corridor this morning? Find out with these TV numbers.
Vodka Cruiser Launches New Streetwear Store
The VB stubbie and ALDI goon aside, would it be so bold as to call the Vodka Cruiser Australia's national drink?
Specsavers Audiology Launches New “Blah Blah” Platform
How of a sudden did hearing aids become cool? What next? Baldness? Halitosis? Eczema, even?
Meta Rolls Out Generative AI Features For Ad Creatives
Much like eating your veggies, there's no longer any excuse for not understanding generative AI following this news.
Blokes Fashion Brand yd. Launches OOH Campaign
When the invite says 'cocktail' but the budget says 'Victoria Bitter', there's always yd. to the rescue.
Venture Below The Surface With Penfolds New Oceanic Thematic
Penfolds is delving into the world of deep-sea exploration with the launch of its second global thematic – ‘Venture Beyond 2023’. This undiscovered territory opens a new world of playful experiences and immersive activations, designed to engage and ignite the imagination of luxury consumers around the world. Penfolds chief marketing officer, Kristy Keyte said: “We […]
Russian Journo Who Made World Headlines With Her ‘Stop The War’ Sign On Live TV Gets Eight Years In Prison
Once again, Russia doing its very best to live up to all the ugly stereotypes it gets from James Bond movies.
Brisbane Unites In Community Event To Support First Nations People Via Publicis
Brisbane’s diverse multicultural community will come together in solidarity with its First Nations people as part of a unique community event in Brisbane this Saturday, October 7. An initiative of not-for-profit Reconciliation Queensland, the event is receiving widespread support from across the city’s vibrant multicultural communities, along with support from organisations Queensland Community Alliance, Quandamooka […]
Canva Announces New AI Design Tools As It Announces $2.7b In Annual Revenue
Ever doubt your decision to work in adland over, say, tech? Canva is perfect for rubbing salt into the wound.
Radio Ratings: Kyle & Jackie O Take Back Breakfast Crown
Radio ratings often feel like a Sunday roast - same ingredients every time, just lamb replacing chicken as the winner.
Jason Alexander (AKA George Costanza) Resurrects Seinfeld’s Famous “Yada Yada” For Telco Firm
Confirm 90s nostalgia is back in a big way with this Seinfeld-inspired ad. That and Oasis threatening to reform.
Sony Interactive Entertainment Debuts New Spot For Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
To celebrate the launch of the PlayStation 5 video game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Sony Interactive Entertainment is proud to debut its new cinematic spot for Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, will face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other […]
TikTok Unveils Its House Of Music Discovery As Part Of The SXSW Sydney
Get ready for TikTok’s For You Page to come to life as TikTok Australia announces its House of Music Discovery at the inaugural SXSW Sydney. Enter into a world of music discovery and rediscovery as TikTok Australia takes over the eccentric cultural hub, Pleasures Playhouse, on Wednesday, 18 October. TikTok’s House of Music Discovery will […]
Omnicom Promotes Alex Lubar To Global CEO Of DDB Worldwide
Alex Lubar named global CEO of DDB Worldwide. Here's hoping he knows his Australias from his Austrias.
Shift 20 Initiative Launches Campaign For People With Visual Disabilities Via Special
As part of the Shift 20 Initiative, Special and JCDecaux, unveiled an Out-of-Home braille campaign for AAMI, designed to empower individuals with low vision or blindness who read braille. The Shift 20 Initiative, which launched last week, is a coalition of leading brands together with the Dylan Alcott Foundation, focused on increasing disability representation, inclusion […]
A Vomiting Woman The Star Of These Sweet IKEA Spots
Like to rid yourself of annoying hangovers by 'driving the porcelain bus'? You'll empathise with these chunderous ads.
Lifeblood Partners With Olympian & Plasma Recipient Michael Klim For In-House Campaign
Here, we're talking the very important issue of plasma. That's blood, not a Samsung 60-inch widescreen.
All-Star Women Inspire At Marie Claire Power Talks
Marie Claire playing its powerful women card. That said, still playing its prohibitively expensive handbag card too.
QMS’ City Of Sydney Network Celebrates 1st Birthday
QMS' City Of Sydney Network celebrates 1st birthday. And if there's cake, B&T sure hasn't been on the end of any.
“A No Vote Means No Progress!” Clems Unveils Next Instalment For The Yes23 Campaign
Are you enjoying colleagues losing their mind over the Voice? Pour more fuel on the fire with this latest.
“Adland Has Defied The Doomsayers!” It’s 10 Questions With Omnicom Supremo Peter Horgan
B&T likes to think Peter Horgan is the canary in adland's coal mine. Not that he has the black lung, mind you.
Omnicom Media Group Australia Deepens Partnership With The T!LT Agency in Canberra
Omnicom Media Group Australia (OMGA) has announced today that it has deepened its strategic partnership with The T!LT Agency in Canberra. As part of this alliance, T!LT’s existing clients and team members will closely collaborate with the OMD Australia community, and have leverage to the breadth of capabilities across OMGA. The T!LT Agency was founded […]
B&T TV: Mindshare’s Maria Grivas On Losing, Keeping & Winning Clients
It's Mindshare's Maria Grivas' turn to take the all-knowing, all-probing polygraph test we prefer to call B&T TV.
Seven Reveals SXSW House And Speaker Line-up
Located in the heart of the SXSW Sydney precinct in Sydney’s Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour, Seven House will host a packed program of unmissable speakers, workshops and experiences set to ignite conversations and change the way the industry thinks about audience connection and content. From 16 to 20 October, the Seven House will invite advertisers, agencies and brands to experience […]
PubMatic’s Jason Barnes On Activate: “It’s Definitely Not A DSP”
Here, B&T's chatting with PubMatic's Jason Barnes. Well, more politely nodded when we weren't understanding stuff.
New WPP & Shopify Partnership Will Help Clients Scale Quickly
WPP has jumped into bed with Shopify. Metaphorically speaking that is, not in a "call me, I'm pregnant" kind of a way.
Spotify Challenges Audible With Launch Of Premium Audiobooks
Spotify is entering the audiobook market with the launch of Premium Audiobooks – a catalogue of 150,000 audiobooks now available for up to 15 hours of listening per month. Launching first in Australia and the UK, the introduction of Premium Audiobooks shows Spotify‘s evolution as a platform. Last month it also launched an AI-powered DJ feature […]
Adam Ballesty Joins Crown As CMO To Breathe “Optimism & Joy” Into Brand
We're unsure if money launderers & illegal bikie gangs read B&T, but Adam Ballesty has joined Crown as its new CMO.
Tuesday TV Ratings: MKR Crowns Winners But Misses Out To The Block
MKR done and dusted for another year, meaning Australian TV now completely absent of any French people whatsoever.
The Woolmark Company Calls Time On Misleading Product Names
The Woolmark Company launches new ‘Filter by Fabric’ initiative to end confusion surrounding misleading and ambiguous product descriptions, urging all fashion brands, retailers, publishers and content creators to commit to clear, honest product names that accurately communicate fabric composition. The campaign also encourages consumers to ‘Filter by Fabric’ when shopping, focusing on the fabric’s impact […]
Haymes Paint Shop And Tiacs Team Up For Tradies Mental Health
B&T happy to support this tradie mental health initiative. Less happy to support them over their wilful overcharging.
Go Behind The Screens With Samsung Ads At The Next B&T Breakfast Club!
B&T's Breakfast Club comes with a top speaker line-up. It doesn't come with a 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' soundtrack.