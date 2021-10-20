Carat Retains Beacon Lighting’s $7.5M Media, Announces Emilia Chambers As Head Of Digital, Melbourne
Chris Ernst, Managing Director Carat Melbourne, has announced today the retention of the $7.5million Beacon Lighting account without a competitive pitch.
Having held the account for three years Carat has been retained off the back of a successful partnership during which the business achieved record results. The ongoing partnership will also now include growing Beacon’s e-commerce division, launching their trade offering and launch advertising in the US markets. Beacon have also re-engaged the dentsu programmatic speciality which had previously been executed through a third party.
Established in 1967, the Beacon Lighting Group Limited is a locally owned public company, deriving revenue through the sale of light fittings, globes, ceiling fans, and related energy efficient products. The company employs approximately 1,035 people, operates in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Germany and the United States, and is administered from its head office in Mulgrave, Victoria.
“We’re incredibly excited to be continuing our partnership with Prue and the team at Beacon Lighting and extending that partnership into new markets and across new capabilities. It’s been a thrilling ride over the past 24 months as the business has experienced record results, and we’re looking forward to continuing to support and influence that growth momentum for years to come,” said Ernst.
Prue Robinson, CMO for Beacon Lighting added, “The Carat team have been a trusted partner of ours over the past three years. Their expert understanding of people and their consumption habits paired with end-to-end planning, negotiation, and trading expertise have helped us invest our media with intelligence, creativity and to maximum effect. We look forward to continuing our partnership.”
In a further announcement, Emilia Chambers (main photo) has been appointed head of digital for Carat Melbourne. Chambers has spent the past nine years with the dentsu business, starting in 2012 with Mitchell Media before heading to the UK where she spent 5 years working with Vizeum, Amplify and iProspect, before returning to iProspect in Australia. She then transitioned into the Carat team as Client Partner guiding the digital strategy and client leadership for Beacon, Kraft Heinz, Twinings and Our Watch.
In her new position Chambers will lead Carat Melbourne’s digital offering and the exceptional talent that sits within it. She will guide, optimise and champion the deployment of Carat and dentsu’s proprietary technology.
“I couldn’t be more excited to have Emilia stepping into the position of Head of Digital as she’s been an incredible asset to our company for a very long time. Her drive and passion are matched by her skills and experience which presents a potent opportunity for our people, our partners, and our agency’s future,” said Ernst.
Chambers added: “I’m thrilled to be appointed to my new role. I have loved being a part of the journey and growth of the dentsu media business for the past 9 years. Now being with the Carat team back in my hometown I’m excited about what the future holds for the agency, and the positive impact that I can have in this new position.”
