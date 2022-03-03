Capital Brewing Partners With The GWS Giants

Capital Brewing Co. has announced a two-year partnership with AFL team the Giants which will see the Canberra-based independent craft brewery team up with the professional men’s and women’s team across the 2022 and 2023 AFL and AFLW seasons.

The partnership campaign kicks off with a brand new TVC announcing the ‘big big beer’ broadcast across Kayo and Channel 7, courtesy of local creative production agency, Entropico.

“Showing the Giants receive a giant beer felt like a bit of a no-brainer, and our director Chester Buchanan absolutely nailed that flip between sporting and alcohol commercial genres,” said Timothy Burnett, entropico executive producer.

Capital Brewing Co.’s founders and managing directors, Tom Hertel and Laurence Kain said that the collaboration between the two was a natural fit and obvious choice as the brewery ramps up its expansion plans.

Hertel said, “With both Laurence and I growing up in Canberra, we’ve long dreamed of partnering with the Giants, not only because we love AFL but because of the club’s unique split home status between our hometown and Western Sydney.”

“Much like the way we are committed to creating sustainable brews that stand up to some of the country’s biggest brands, we love the challenger mentality of the Giants, and that they strive to be the best – on the field and with their fan base. It’s that shared passion for community that we’re sure will lead to a long and fruitful collaboration as we go into the next phase of Capital Brewing Co.’s journey.”

As part of the partnership, Capital Brewing Co. will have exclusive beer pouring rights in corporate areas at GIANTS Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park, including the Sky Deck, and will be served throughout all bars at Manuka Oval during the GIANTS’ Canberra home games. The craft brewery will also be offering the GIANTS’ dedicated fanbase exclusive access to limited edition cans emblazoned with the GIANTS logo.

