Budweiser Apparently Australia’s Most-Recommendable Brand

Beer company, Budweiser, has claimed the top spot in YouGov Australia’s Recommend Rankings for 2024, with a score of 90.0 per cent. Watch label Rolex took out second place with 89.6 per cent, followed by automotive manufacturer, Toyota with 88.1 per cent.

These rankings are based on YouGov BrandIndex’s ‘Recommend’ metric. This metric measures the percentage of a brand’s customers who would recommend it to a friend of colleague.

Airline carrier, Air New Zealand came in at fourth with 86.9 per cent, with liquor brand Jack Daniel’s rounded out the top five with 86.6 per cent. Jack Daniel’s previously place third in YouGov’s monthly Biggest Brand Movers rankings for May 2024.

Following the top five came Moët & Chandon with a score of 86.5 per cent, alcoholic beverage Guiness, also with 86.5 per cent, and skincare brand, La Roche-Posay (86.2 per cent). Rounding out the top ten was Heineken (85.9 per cent), and ice creamery Häagen-Dazs (85.7 per cent).

YouGov’s BrandIndex also measured the top ten brands with the most improved Recommendation score over the past year. On-demand streaming service Foxtel Now was the most improved, with an increased score of +11.4 per cent.

Broadsheet newspaper, The Australian (+11 per cent) and lager Victoria Bitter (+8.5 per cent) were next on the most improved list. Following was QBE Insurance (+7.8 per cent), and beverage chain Starbucks (+7.7 per cent).

Online travel agency Expedia had an improved score of +7.5 per cent. Following came scotch whiskey Johnie Walker, financial services company Allianz, quick-service restaurant Pizza Hut, and tech company Lenovo, all with a score of +7.4 per cent.