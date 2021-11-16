Born Licensing Finds Aussies Crave More Characters In Ads
New research from IPSOS MORI commissioned by born licensing has revealed that when given the choice between seeing a fictional character, celebrity, musician, or sports star, 37 per cent of people want the character.
Interesting, despite the love people have for a fictional character, the research also found that less than 1 per cent of Australian and NZ ads shown in 2020 had one.
Which is a shame, when you consider the success of this Halloween campaign by Born Licensing for Uber in the US. This Halloween, some very lucky travellers in the US would have taken a ride in one of three famous Ubers.
The SpongeBob SquarePants Patty Wagon, Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Party Wagon were picking up some happy party go-ers for a surprise at the end of their night.
Now while this sounds great, it’s pretty rare that one of our favourite fictional characters pops up in an ad these days, let alone an Uber ride, even though most people want them to.
So what the hell is going on?
After a review of over 500 Aussie and New Zealander ads, IPSOS MORI found out that you are 25 times more likely to see a sports star, celebrity, or musician than a fictional character.
This happens even though fictional characters are likelier to capture audiences’ attention than their real-life counterparts.
The IPSOS MORI research found that James Bond was more charming than Daniel Craig. Wonder Woman was more alluring than Gal Gadot. Harry Potter was more enchanting than Daniel Radcliffe. and even Shrek was more enticing than Mike Myers.
And it wasn’t just the fictional character and their real-life counterparts where we saw our favourite movie stars triumph.
61 per cent of those surveyed say they would prefer to see fictional characters they know from movies and TV than brand characters like the Michelin Man or Ronald McDonald. What really begs the question is why?
Why do we love Luke Skywalker more than Mark Hamill, or Christiano Ronaldo, or even Taylor Swift?
According to owner and director of Born Licensing, David Born, said: “Fictional characters can be a powerful tool for advertisers.”
“They can instantly bring with them broad awareness, a loyal fan-base and positive attributes to align with a brand. They have the ability to tap into a range of emotions and memories.
“They can also pose a smaller risk than celebrities, as they’re much less likely to be associated with any scandals that could negatively impact a brand.”
So why don’t we see more fictional characters? Well, there’s a couple of reasons, namely the licensing costs and issues with script production.
Senior licensing executive at Born Licensing, Amber Cheung said: “Licensing fees are considered to be too expensive – or are at least perceived as being too expensive.”
“Cost is clearly a common barrier. It is true that certain properties come with very high license fees which, when factoring additional talent fees or customised animation into production too, can significantly eat into production budgets.
“It should be noted however, that high profile fictional characters generally demand a lower fee than high profile celebrities.”
“The second most common reason why scripts with fictional characters didn’t move forward, cited by both creatives and producers, was that the client chose a different script.”
Whether we see a transformation with special guests in advertisements, or things continue down the same path we’re going is a mystery, but I’d be curious to see if we spot the Cookie Monster in an Oreos commercial anytime soon.
Please login with linkedin to commentAdvertising Amber Cheung Born Licensing David Born
Latest News
Reddit Partners With Riot Games In First Avatar Brand Activation
Reddit has launched its first-ever avatar partnership, in collaboration with Riot Games. The character avatars are themed to the new League of Legends animated series, Arcane, debuting on Netflix on November 6th. The first two League of Legends avatar creations – Vi and Jinx – are now globally available to Redditors, with more character creations […]
Clemenger Group Nabs Cricket Australia’s Raj Tapper As Head Of People & Culture
Clems staff can expect new signs around the office with the appointment of new head of people and culture.
Commercial Radio Ad Revenue Up 6.1% In October
The good news keeps coming for the radio industry. Well, putting that unsavoury Moonman business aside, that is.
Lawrence ‘Moonman’ Mooney Calls In The Lawyers After Abrupt SCA Departure
In further proof getting up at 3.30 every morning sends people nuts comes news the Moonman's called in the lawyers.
Brittany Hockley & Laura Bryne’s Podcast Life Uncut Heads To Radio
ARN has announced Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne (featured image) of the popular Life Uncut podcast will be joining KIIS as part of the network’s new ‘Podcast to Broadcast Strategy’. The Life Uncut Radio Show will be the first program to debut in an effort by the KIIS Network to add more premium content offerings […]
9Honey Celebrates Five Year Anniversary With New Columnists & Content Series
9Honey announces a new line-up of columnists and, once again, it's all bad news for beekeeping enthusiasts.
marie claire Delivers Powerful & Poignant Brittany Higgins & Grace Tame Cover
marie claire proving there's plenty of life in print, delivering this knockout cover for its 'Women of the Year' issue.
BMF Adds Four New Creative Hires
Lockdown left you broken and disheartened? Feel entirely new again via the exuberance of these fine young recruits.
“Christmas Turkey?” Budget Retailer Lidl’s Futuristic Festive Spot Is Possibly So Awful, It’s Great
This fun, festive spot attempts to predict the future and suggests we'll all be morphing into Mugatu from Zoolander.
ACA Launches Create Space Ad Industry’s Largest Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
Advertising Council Australia (ACA) has launched Create Space, a new program to inform and accelerate greater inclusion and diversity, creating positive and lasting change, across Australia’s advertising industry. Phase one will see ACA hold Australian advertising’s first-ever industry census – the Create Space Census – on Wednesday 1 December. Conducted in partnership with global insights […]
Alchemy One Earns B Corp Certification
Independent media agency Alchemy One has announced that it has become B Corp certified, marking Alchemy One as one of the few media agencies globally to earn the prestigious designation. With only 4 per cent of the 100,000 companies who have gone through the process is successfully certified, the Alchemy One team is tremendously proud […]
KFC Unveils This Year’s Christmas Must-Have – The Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger
Take Christmas to a whole new level with a KFC knitted bucket hugger. Then reduce it back to new lows by serving KFC.
Vicinity Centres Showcase Aussie First Christmas NFTree Via Fabric
Aussie real estate investment trust company, Vicinity Centres, launch their new Christmas NFTree via Fabric. The sculptural Christmas NFTree will be installed in Sydney’s The Galeries and showcases local NFT creators. The installation, NFT: Illuminated, builds on Vicinity’s Christmas campaign, ‘Where There is Light,’ which launched last week. Built from glass, mirrors and Perspex, the […]
Monday TV Wrap: Have You Been Paying Attention Hands 10 The Night
If you were after singers having their dreams crushed on a reality show, Australian TV was not the place last night.
Sorrell’s S4 Acquires Italian Content Marketing Agency Miyagi
Miyagi is an Italian content agency and is not to be mistaken with the cruel taskmaster from the Karate Kid movies.
Heineken & Publicis Unveil New Global Work Celebrating Lockdown’s End
Much like the annoying vegan or the gluten-a-phobe, every group has that one Heineken drinker, doesn't it.
Bond’s Back: No Time To Die Records Biggest Opening Weekend Since Boxing Day 2019
Why does Daniel Craig have grey hair in the latest Bond film? Because he had no time to dye! No need to write in.
Search With Purpose: How Our Search Engine Choice Can Give Back
Search has undoubtedly brought the biggest change to our lives over the past two decades. That and the Kardashian clan.
OMD Names Laura Nice & Sian Whitnall As Co-CEOs To Replace Aimee Buchanan
Much like the Double Cheeseburger or the threesome, OMD says things come better in twos, naming co-CEOs this morning.
Semi Permanent Launches Creative Services Agency SP Brand Studio
Thankfully no dissenters to report in the "neutral colours only" edict for Semi Permanent's recent staff photo session.
De’Longhi Launches New Immersive Coffee Experience With Landor & Fitch
Espresso coffee machine brand, De’Longhi have partnered with Landor & Fitch to create the De’Longhi Coffee Lounge. Coffee connoisseur’s can find the lounge in Zetland, where coffee education sessions hosted by in-store specialists take place. The specialists are there to discuss all things coffee and give the customers hands-on coffee experience. A self-guided kiosk will also […]
Groundwater Country Music Festival Makes A Comeback After Two-Year Hiatus
Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, county music made a splash in the Gold Coast with the return of the Groundwater Country Music Festival (CMF). The three-day festival took place between the 12th and 14th of November where more than 45 Aussie artists played to a crowd of country music fans. After a tough […]
Buttrose Accuses Federal Government Of Political Interference In The ABC
The government's relationship with the public broadcaster plunges to new lows. If that's even possible.
Uber Eats Flies Giant Pickle Over Sydney Beaches
Uber Eats flies a giant pickle over Sydney beaches, as reports flood in of a giant, floating green scrotum.
Lawrence ‘Moonman’ Mooney Abruptly Departs Triple M
Breakfast radio once again proving to be media's poisoned chalice. Albeit an incredibly highly paid poisoned chalice.
Australia Taxpayers Funding $59m In Government Ads For 2022 Election
Report shows taxpayers now funding $59 million in government ads. Bad news for taxpayers, wonderful news for agencies!
Sunday TV Wrap: Celebrity MasterChef Stars On A Surprisingly Quiet Night
Low TV numbers suggest summer has finally arrived. Actual crappy weather would suggest otherwise.
Rethink Ink: Presenting Australia’s Best Print Ads
There's something so sensual, tactile & visceral about a print ad. Not to mention their ability to splat cockroaches.
Iceland Tourism Roasts Mark Zuckerberg In Witty New Campaign, As The Tech Billionaire Even Threatens A Visit
Mark Zuckerberg mercilessly roasted in tourism spot. Even better, no one on the creative team has yet gone "missing".
To The D-Floor! Here’s All The Party Pics From The B&T Awards 2021!
As these B&T Awards party pics appear to confirm, adlanders certainly didn't spend their lockdowns taking dance lessons.