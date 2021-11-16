Born Licensing Finds Aussies Crave More Characters In Ads

Born Licensing Finds Aussies Crave More Characters In Ads
James Harrison
By James Harrison
SHARE
THIS



New research from IPSOS MORI commissioned by born licensing has revealed that when given the choice between seeing a fictional character, celebrity, musician, or sports star, 37 per cent of people want the character.

Interesting, despite the love people have for a fictional character, the research also found that less than 1 per cent of Australian and NZ ads shown in 2020 had one.

Which is a shame, when you consider the success of this Halloween campaign by Born Licensing for Uber in the US. This Halloween, some very lucky travellers in the US would have taken a ride in one of three famous Ubers.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Patty Wagon, Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Party Wagon were picking up some happy party go-ers for a surprise at the end of their night.

Now while this sounds great, it’s pretty rare that one of our favourite fictional characters pops up in an ad these days, let alone an Uber ride, even though most people want them to.

So what the hell is going on?

After a review of over 500 Aussie and New Zealander ads, IPSOS MORI found out that you are 25 times more likely to see a sports star, celebrity, or musician than a fictional character.

This happens even though fictional characters are likelier to capture audiences’ attention than their real-life counterparts.

The IPSOS MORI research found that James Bond was more charming than Daniel Craig. Wonder Woman was more alluring than Gal Gadot. Harry Potter was more enchanting than Daniel Radcliffe. and even Shrek was more enticing than Mike Myers.

And it wasn’t just the fictional character and their real-life counterparts where we saw our favourite movie stars triumph.

61 per cent of those surveyed say they would prefer to see fictional characters they know from movies and TV than brand characters like the Michelin Man or Ronald McDonald. What really begs the question is why?

Why do we love Luke Skywalker more than Mark Hamill, or Christiano Ronaldo, or even Taylor Swift?

According to owner and director of Born Licensing, David Born, said: “Fictional characters can be a powerful tool for advertisers.”

“They can instantly bring with them broad awareness, a loyal fan-base and positive attributes to align with a brand. They have the ability to tap into a range of emotions and memories.

“They can also pose a smaller risk than celebrities, as they’re much less likely to be associated with any scandals that could negatively impact a brand.”

So why don’t we see more fictional characters? Well, there’s a couple of reasons, namely the licensing costs and issues with script production.

Senior licensing executive at Born Licensing, Amber Cheung said: “Licensing fees are considered to be too expensive – or are at least perceived as being too expensive.”

“Cost is clearly a common barrier. It is true that certain properties come with very high license fees which, when factoring additional talent fees or customised animation into production too, can significantly eat into production budgets.

“It should be noted however, that high profile fictional characters generally demand a lower fee than high profile celebrities.”

“The second most common reason why scripts with fictional characters didn’t move forward, cited by both creatives and producers, was that the client chose a different script.”

Whether we see a transformation with special guests in advertisements, or things continue down the same path we’re going is a mystery, but I’d be curious to see if we spot the Cookie Monster in an Oreos commercial anytime soon.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Advertising Amber Cheung Born Licensing David Born

Latest News

Reddit Partners With Riot Games In First Avatar Brand Activation
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Reddit Partners With Riot Games In First Avatar Brand Activation

Reddit has launched its first-ever avatar partnership, in collaboration with Riot Games. The character avatars are themed to the new League of Legends animated series, Arcane, debuting on Netflix on November 6th. The first two League of Legends avatar creations – Vi and Jinx – are now globally available to Redditors, with more character creations […]

Brittany Hockley & Laura Bryne’s Podcast Life Uncut Heads To Radio
  • Media

Brittany Hockley & Laura Bryne’s Podcast Life Uncut Heads To Radio

ARN has announced Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne (featured image) of the popular Life Uncut podcast will be joining KIIS as part of the network’s new ‘Podcast to Broadcast Strategy’. The Life Uncut Radio Show will be the first program to debut in an effort by the KIIS Network to add more premium content offerings […]

BMF Adds Four New Creative Hires
  • Campaigns

BMF Adds Four New Creative Hires

Lockdown left you broken and disheartened? Feel entirely new again via the exuberance of these fine young recruits.

ACA Launches Create Space Ad Industry’s Largest Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
  • Media

ACA Launches Create Space Ad Industry’s Largest Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

Advertising Council Australia (ACA) has launched Create Space, a new program to inform and accelerate greater inclusion and diversity, creating positive and lasting change, across Australia’s advertising industry. Phase one will see ACA hold Australian advertising’s first-ever industry census – the Create Space Census – on Wednesday 1 December. Conducted in partnership with global insights […]

Alchemy One Earns B Corp Certification
  • Media

Alchemy One Earns B Corp Certification

Independent media agency Alchemy One has announced that it has become B Corp certified, marking Alchemy One as one of the few media agencies globally to earn the prestigious designation. With only 4 per cent of the 100,000 companies who have gone through the process is successfully certified, the Alchemy One team is tremendously proud […]

Vicinity Centres Showcase Aussie First Christmas NFTree Via Fabric
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Vicinity Centres Showcase Aussie First Christmas NFTree Via Fabric

Aussie real estate investment trust company, Vicinity Centres, launch their new Christmas NFTree via Fabric. The sculptural Christmas NFTree will be installed in Sydney’s The Galeries and showcases local NFT creators. The installation, NFT: Illuminated, builds on Vicinity’s Christmas campaign, ‘Where There is Light,’ which launched last week. Built from glass, mirrors and Perspex, the […]

De’Longhi Launches New Immersive Coffee Experience With Landor & Fitch
  • Technology

De’Longhi Launches New Immersive Coffee Experience With Landor & Fitch

Espresso coffee machine brand, De’Longhi have partnered with Landor & Fitch to create the De’Longhi Coffee Lounge. Coffee connoisseur’s can find the lounge in Zetland, where coffee education sessions hosted by in-store specialists take place. The specialists are there to discuss all things coffee and give the customers hands-on coffee experience. A self-guided kiosk will also […]

Groundwater 2021. Picture by Luke Marsden.
  • Uncategorised

Groundwater Country Music Festival Makes A Comeback After Two-Year Hiatus

Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, county music made a splash in the Gold Coast with the return of the Groundwater Country Music Festival (CMF). The three-day festival took place between the 12th and 14th of November where more than 45 Aussie artists played to a crowd of country music fans. After a tough […]