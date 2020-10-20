Bendigo TAFE And Kangan Institute Launch Latest Advertising Campaign – Our Heroes

Bendigo TAFE And Kangan Institute Launch Latest Advertising Campaign – Our Heroes
Sarah Lucy Rice
By Sarah Lucy Rice
SHARE
THIS



Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute have launched their latest advertising campaign titled, Our Heroes, which is a celebration of the role their students play in the community.

“Within a few short years, our students are building our houses, nursing our sick, fixing our cars, caring for our children and pets, designing our clothes – all playing their part in bringing our economy back on track following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” explained Caroline Schmidt, Director – Group Brand and Student Acquisition at Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute.

“Our new advertising campaign sums it up – they are Our Heroes and they are made at our TAFEs,” Ms Schmidt said.

Developed in-house by the Marketing team at Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute, Our Heroes is an above and below the line campaign, which stars the TAFEs’ students and teachers and industry partners.

“The inspiration for Our Heroes was born from our observations,” said Ms Schmidt.

“We have seen how proud our students and their families are of their achievements, especially at graduation. Our students are the heroes in their family, and often the first in their family to undertake formal training,” she added.

This fun and eye-catching campaign, which showcases emotive vision and images, targets 18-55 year olds from all backgrounds seeking to upskill or train, who aspire to improve their lives through career enhancement or change.

“With strong pop culture references to super heroes, we wanted to tell the story of our students’ transformation, but also ensure the connection to our brands as the platform for that transformation.  Heroes are rarely born.  They overcome adversity and rise to the challenge of their environments, often putting others ahead of themselves.” explained Ms Schmidt.

“Our Heroes was also designed to connect to our internal brand story, KanBe, and to connect to our employees who are the agents for student transformation. It was intended to capture the pride our staff have in their work and their relationship to student success as well as instil aspiration in prospective students,” she concluded.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

bendigo tafe kangan institute

Latest News

Timboon Fine Ice Cream Celebrates 21 Wears With Rebrand Via Squad Ink
  • Campaigns

Timboon Fine Ice Cream Celebrates 21 Wears With Rebrand Via Squad Ink

To mark a twenty-one year milestone the iconic Victorian ice cream brand, Timboon Fine Ice Cream, has revealed a modernised new look for their take home tubs.  Tim Marwood, third generation farmer and founder of Timboon Fine Ice Cream, explains why the anniversary provoked the upgrade.  “There’s not too many small family rural based ice […]

Study: 51% Of Aussie Professionals Don’t Feel Safe Returning To The Office
  • Uncategorised

Study: 51% Of Aussie Professionals Don’t Feel Safe Returning To The Office

Just over half (51 per cent) of professionals who have been working remotely do not yet feel safe and happy to return to their co-located workplace, according to a survey of more than 3,000 working professionals by recruiting experts Hays.  Of these, Western Australians are the most confident, with 73 per cent of those who […]

Splendid Promotes Mel Johnstone To Partner And Expands To The UK
  • Advertising

Splendid Promotes Mel Johnstone To Partner And Expands To The UK

Following a period of sustained growth and client wins, B2B technology marketing consultancy, Splendid Suggestions, has laid some solid foundations to support the business through the next phase of growth.  Off the back of a number of organic referrals from Australian–based clients sharing success with global counterparts, Splendid has recently appointed London-based Jess Littlewood (right, pictured), to lead the UK business and grow the new regional team.   Of the appointment, Tim Sands, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Splendid says “Jess […]

TikTok Appoints VMG Digital As Global Creative Marketing Partner
  • Media

TikTok Appoints VMG Digital As Global Creative Marketing Partner

VMG Digital, which creates bespoke, mobile-first video creative, optimised for social media platforms, today announces it has been appointed as a global Creative Marketing Partner for the TikTok Marketing Partner Program. Since launch in August 2020, the TikTok Marketing Partner Program gives brand marketers access to tools to create, measure and optimise ad campaigns on […]

Mediasmiths Appoints Natalie Murray As New Senior Account Planner/Buyer
  • Advertising

Mediasmiths Appoints Natalie Murray As New Senior Account Planner/Buyer

Independent media agency MediaSmiths today announced the appointment of senior media executive and former insights lead for independent agencies and direct clients at Nova Entertainment, Natalie Murray, as a new Senior Account Planner/Buyer. Murray will be responsible for end-to-end management, planning and buying for several of the agency’s key clients, ensuring outcomes are delivered. She […]

Simply flat lay design winner or champion gold trophy cup isolated on pink pastel colorful background. Victory first place of competition. Winning or success concept. Top view copy space
  • Media

Playground xyz And Are Media Win Inaugural IAB MeasureUp Awards

IAB Australia today announced Playground xyz and Are Media (formerly Bauer Media) as the winners of its inaugural IAB Australia MeasureUp Awards. Selected by the members of the MFA Interactive Committee, the winners will present their research during the 4th Annual MeasureUp conference which begins today. Playground xyz was awarded Best Advertising Effectiveness for its […]

Stockland Partners With Jules Sebastian For Virtual Recipe Series
  • Marketing

Stockland Partners With Jules Sebastian For Virtual Recipe Series

Stockland has partnered with Sydney-based presenter, stylist and author Jules Sebastian on a six-part Instagram TV recipe series – with episodes released monthly – in an effort to inspire customers to create healthy, easy-to-make meals from their kitchens at home. The series kicked off this month with an online demonstration from Jules on making the […]

Asian Youth Culture Agency PUSH Opens Sydney Office
  • Advertising

Asian Youth Culture Agency PUSH Opens Sydney Office

The Shanghai-born and Australian-owned creative agency, PUSH announces today the launch of their fourth creative studio in Sydney, Australia. PUSH are the leaders of culture-shaping content with a focus on Asian youth culture, skateboarding, music, fashion and gaming.