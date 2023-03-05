Avant-Garde Virtual Fitting Room Experience: ZILIO

Avant-Garde Virtual Fitting Room Experience: ZILIO
Nehir Hatipoglu
By Nehir Hatipoglu
SHARE
THIS



ZILIO, a virtual fitting room service, launches its pilot on Denimsmith for online shoppers to use, starting off with the “Quinn Jean” range. 

If anyone else has had to send a pair of swimmers back a dozen times before they fit, they’d be as excited as me to see this tool make its way into our lives. 

ZILIO aims to paint a full picture of how a garment will fit on a body in every size. Because while we’ve seen a push towards diversity in casting, if your body resembles anything besides a pair of chopsticks, online shopping remains a minefield.  

With 1 in 3 online purchases being returned, the tool aims to save businesses trillions too. Seventy per cent of these returns relate to sizing, fit or style, showing how desperate we are for a tool like this. 

In 2019, Forbes brought to light that due to seventeen billion items being returned yearly, we’re producing 4.7 million metric tonnes of CO2 each year. The pandemic has made this worse in recent years. In the United States alone, five billion pounds of returned goods ended up in landfills (The Guardian, 2020).

ZILIO aims to address all these concerns and it’s 360° Garment Fit has made it a favourite in awards circuits too. Since it’s launch ZILIO founder Anthony Kwok won B&T’s “30 Under 30 Entrepreneur award” and ZILIO was shortlisted as a finalist for BOLD Awards: FashionTech and BOLD Awards: Young Achiever. 

To date, ZILIO is live in Denimsmith, has nine LOIs from fashion brands and has run a successful pilot trial/accuracy test with the fashion label BY BETTINA LIANO in 2021.

After all this excitement, we were disappointed that this tool is currently only available for men. But Kwok reassures us that a women’s collection will be dropping soon. 

Please login with linkedin to comment

DENIMSMITH Zilio

Latest News

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself
  • Media

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself

MAFS was the winner in entertainment last night, as the other brides tried to save Bronte from red-flag Harrison. Whilst Bronte wasn’t happy about the intervention, the drama did help Nine secure an overall audience share of 31.6 percent. This was followed by Seven with 25.8 percent, Network 10 with 17.7 percent, ABC with 17.4 […]

Has This Enigmatic UK Streetwear Brand Made One Of 2023’s Best Ads?
  • Advertising

Has This Enigmatic UK Streetwear Brand Made One Of 2023’s Best Ads?

UK streetwear brand Corteiz might have released one of the best adverts of the year, directed by Walid Labri through production company DIVISION. The almost three-minute-long ad depicts a world in which Corteiz’s upcoming Nike Air Max 95 collaboration doesn’t happen. News reporters around the world fire out story and naturally, chaos ensues with Corteiz’s […]

Microsoft Launches Marketing AI To Make Your Job Easier
  • Technology

Microsoft Launches Marketing AI To Make Your Job Easier

Microsoft has launched Dynamics 365 Copilot, a suite of AI tools, including specific tools for marketing teams. Using Copilot in Dynamics 365 Marketing, users will be able to describe a customer segment in their own words to create a target segment with the query assist feature. Dynamics 365 Copilot can also provide some inspo for […]

2023 MFA Awards Launches Today
  • Media

2023 MFA Awards Launches Today

Still got your 2022 MFA Awards entry handy? Be ahead of the queue here with this and a cheeky bottle of Liquid Paper.

HubSpot Launches ChatSpot.AI To Help Marketers Speed Up Work
  • Technology

HubSpot Launches ChatSpot.AI To Help Marketers Speed Up Work

CRM platform Hubspot has jumped on the AI bandwagon, launching ChatSpot.AI and a Content Assistant to help marketers get their work done faster. The familiar-sounding ChatSpot.AI helps marketers complete a variety of menial tasks, from adding companies to databases, creating reports, and drafting personalised comms for customers, launched today in a public alpha setting. The […]

Woolies Picks Komo To Build Digital Engagement Hub For Aussie Netball Kids
  • Campaigns

Woolies Picks Komo To Build Digital Engagement Hub For Aussie Netball Kids

Woolworths will launch another digital engagement hub with Komo Technologies, via M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, to educate young Aussie netballers on the role of nutrition in sport. The new engagement hub is part of the supermarket’s “Pick Fresh, Play Fresh” positioning and is the second time that it and Komo have worked together. The […]

Cancel Your Netflix Subscription And Win A Funlab Fun Pass -Mango & DDB Melbourne
  • Advertising

Cancel Your Netflix Subscription And Win A Funlab Fun Pass -Mango & DDB Melbourne

Mango and DDB Melbourne have teamed up with Funlab, the brand behind the likes of Strike Bowling and Holey Moley – to encourage Aussies to unsubscribe from mindless streaming platforms and instead subscribe to Fun Pass, a subscription service for real-life fun. According to Funlab’s research, thirty five per cent of Aussies have three or […]

Spikes Asia Shortlist Announced With 78 Aussie Nominees
  • Advertising

Spikes Asia Shortlist Announced With 78 Aussie Nominees

Spikes Asia has revealed the shortlists for its 24 awards, with 78 pieces of work from Australian agencies nominated. The awards recognise the best creative work from across the Asia-Pacific region, covering agencies from New Zealand to India and Canada. You can check out all of the shortlisted work here. The winners for most of […]

A Wise Choice: How Wise Rebranded Itself With An Inclusive & International Outlook
  • Marketing

A Wise Choice: How Wise Rebranded Itself With An Inclusive & International Outlook

The company formerly known as TransferWise has undertaken a complete rebrand, with help from UK agency Ragged Edge. B&T sat down with Claire Grinton, the startup’s director of brand and creative to find out more about the change from a straight-laced blue brand to a more colourful, expressive set of creatives. “It was important for […]

A Button Click Away From Catastrophe -Tower & Bastion Shine Collaboration
  • Advertising

A Button Click Away From Catastrophe -Tower & Bastion Shine Collaboration

Tower returned to screens last night with the latest execution of its creative platform featuring a mayhem-filled TVC reminding Kiwis they can rest easy knowing Tower has them covered no matter life throws their way. Bastion Shine drew on the highly relatable insight that in the age of technology, we are all but a wrong […]