Archa and Google Team Up In An Australian First
By Solomon Nivison-Smith
Melbourne based fintech, Archa, has been selected as a strategic partner with Google in a market first partnership.

Pictured: Oliver Kidd, Archa founder and CEO.

The corporate card and spend management platform will offer eligible customers a dedicated Google Ads consultant who will provide tailored advice on how to optimise advertising budgets and run successful campaigns. Google Ads consultants are typically only available to larger businesses with big ad budgets, so this program opens the door to SMEs.

The partnership is the first of its kind in Australia, but has been rolled out across other south Asian markets with substantial success.

Oliver Kidd, Archa’s founder and CEO, said “This is a real game changer for small businesses in Australia. We know the one thing business owners want to do over everything else is simply to run their business and watch it grow. By taking the financial hassle and time burden away through Archa and growing your online presence via Google Ads, this partnership truly allows those business owners to focus on what they do best.”

Queena Do, Google’s head of scaled acquisition for the SEA & AUNZ region, said “We’re excited to announce this partnership with the Archa team. Whilst this partnership is the first of its kind in Australia, it has seen considerable success in other Asian markets like Vietnam and unlocked some real value to SMEs who have never used Google Ads before. We’re very excited to work with Archa to translate this value to Australian small business owners.”

The collaboration was facilitated by Mastercard, with which Archa has its own partnership to both deliver its small business card products and support Archa as it looks to scale.

Dan Martin, vice president, digital partners and enablers, Australia at Mastercard, said “Partnerships can play a powerful role in helping fintechs scale at speed while meeting the real and emerging needs of their customers. By connecting its partners to like-minded organisations in its extensive global network, Mastercard is able to support local innovators to unlock their full potential in Australia and beyond.”

