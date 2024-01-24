Apparently… He Is Not JUST Ken: Outrage As Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig Miss Out On Oscar Nominations

Barbie has been honoured with eight Oscar nominations but has seemingly been snubbed in the Best Actress and Best Director categories, with both Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig left off the list.

Barbie was nominated for Best Picture along with seven other awards meaning there will be plenty of screen time for Robbie and her cohort, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from freaking out over the “snub”.

Robbie’s co-star, Ryan Gosling, was nominated in the Supporting Actor category. Gosling took to social media shortly after the nominations were announced, saying that while he was honoured to receive his own nomination, he was disappointed that Robbie and Gerwig were not also nominated in their respective categories.

“There is no Ken without Barbie,” he said. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius”.

Gosling’s statement sparked the masses, with the internet outraged that the two central women involved in a movie so based on female empowerment could be left out of the nominations. One X (formerly Twitter) user claimed that the “snub” was due to the film’s tendency to address issues that women face in society.

Another user accused the Academy of trying to put women “back in their place” after the female empowerment trend following the film. Others claimed that missing nominations actually proved the intended point of the movie.

Some, however, pointed out that the others in the Best Actress category are still women and that it would be no more or less ethical for them to be left out of the nominee pool for Robbie to take a spot. A few fans also pointed out that we should focus instead on celebrating America Ferrera’s nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Oppenheimer, the historical biopic released on the same day as Barbie, ran away with 13 Oscar nominations, including leading actor and supporting actress.

The full list of Oscar nominations can be found below:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Director

Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Leading Actress

Annette Bening — Nyad

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Documentary feature film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary short film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Film editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

International feature film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Makeup and hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Music (original score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Music (original song)

The Fire Inside — Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken — Barbie

It Never Went Away — American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) — Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? — Barbie

Production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Short film (animated)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Short film (live action)

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Visual effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Adapted screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Original screenplay