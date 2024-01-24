Apparently… He Is Not JUST Ken: Outrage As Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig Miss Out On Oscar Nominations

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Barbie has been honoured with eight Oscar nominations but has seemingly been snubbed in the Best Actress and Best Director categories, with both Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig left off the list.

Barbie was nominated for Best Picture along with seven other awards meaning there will be plenty of screen time for Robbie and her cohort, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from freaking out over the “snub”.

Robbie’s co-star, Ryan Gosling, was nominated in the Supporting Actor category. Gosling took to social media shortly after the nominations were announced, saying that while he was honoured to receive his own nomination, he was disappointed that Robbie and Gerwig were not also nominated in their respective categories.

“There is no Ken without Barbie,” he said. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius”.

Gosling’s statement sparked the masses, with the internet outraged that the two central women involved in a movie so based on female empowerment could be left out of the nominations. One X (formerly Twitter) user claimed that the “snub” was due to the film’s tendency to address issues that women face in society.

Another user accused the Academy of trying to put women “back in their place” after the female empowerment trend following the film. Others claimed that missing nominations actually proved the intended point of the movie.

Some, however, pointed out that the others in the Best Actress category are still women and that it would be no more or less ethical for them to be left out of the nominee pool for Robbie to take a spot. A few fans also pointed out that we should focus instead on celebrating America Ferrera’s nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Oppenheimer, the historical biopic released on the same day as Barbie, ran away with 13 Oscar nominations, including leading actor and supporting actress.

The full list of Oscar nominations can be found below:

Best Picture

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Director

  • Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall
  • Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Leading Actor

  • Bradley Cooper — Maestro
  • Colman Domingo — Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Leading Actress

  • Annette Bening — Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan — Maestro
  • Emma Stone — Poor Things

Supporting Actor

  • Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling — Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Supporting Actress

  • Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster — Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Animated Feature Film

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cinematography

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Costume design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Documentary feature film

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary short film

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Film editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

International feature film

  • Io Capitano (Italy)
  • Perfect Days (Japan)
  • Society of the Snow (Spain)
  • The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
  • The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Makeup and hairstyling

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society of the Snow

Music (original score)

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Music (original song)

  • The Fire Inside — Flamin’ Hot
  • I’m Just Ken — Barbie
  • It Never Went Away — American Symphony
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • What Was I Made For? — Barbie

Production design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Short film (animated)

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Short film (live action)

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Night of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Sound

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Visual effects

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

Adapted screenplay

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Original screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives



