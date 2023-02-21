Andrew Bolt Labels Harry And Meghan A “Laughing Stock” After South Park Episode

Sky News Commentator Andrew Bolt has said that Prince Harry and Meghan have learnt the “hardest of lessons” after South Park “knocked them out” in its episode The Worldwide Privacy Tour.

Following reports that Meghan was “upset” and “overwhelmed” by the South Park episode, Bolt said “if you start a brawl, don’t be surprised if you end up getting punched twice as hard.”

In the Monday night news update, Bolt described Prince Harry’s book Spare as a giant whinge, and said that the couple “could not have imagined being made a laughing stock by the cult cartoon South Park.”

The US satirical cartoon series released The Worldwide Privacy Tour last week. It features a red-haired Prince of Canada and his wife visiting South Park during a tour in which they beg for privacy.

The fictional couple are promoting the Prince’s book Waaagh which bares a striking resemblance to real-life Prince Harry’s book Spare.

Meanwhile the wife, who strong resembles Meghan, describes herself as a ‘sorority girl, actress, influencer, and victim’.

The real-life couple have broken their silence on the episode. In a statement to Newsweek a spokesperson for the couple described claims they were going to sue South Park as ‘boring’ and ‘baseless’.