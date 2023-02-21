Andrew Bolt Labels Harry And Meghan A “Laughing Stock” After South Park Episode

Andrew Bolt Labels Harry And Meghan A “Laughing Stock” After South Park Episode
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Sky News Commentator Andrew Bolt has said that Prince Harry and Meghan have learnt the “hardest of lessons” after South Park “knocked them out” in its episode The Worldwide Privacy Tour.

Following reports that Meghan was “upset” and “overwhelmed” by the South Park episode, Bolt said “if you start a brawl, don’t be surprised if you end up getting punched twice as hard.”

In the Monday night news update, Bolt described Prince Harry’s book Spare as a giant whinge, and said that the couple  “could not have imagined being made a laughing stock by the cult cartoon South Park.”

Copyright: Sky News

The US satirical cartoon series released The Worldwide Privacy Tour last week. It features a red-haired Prince of Canada and his wife visiting South Park during a tour in which they beg for privacy.

The fictional couple are promoting the Prince’s  book Waaagh which bares a striking resemblance to real-life Prince Harry’s book Spare.

Copyright: Comedy Central

Meanwhile the wife, who strong resembles Meghan, describes herself as a ‘sorority girl, actress, influencer, and victim’.

The real-life couple have broken their silence on the episode. In a statement to Newsweek a spokesperson for the couple described claims they were going to sue South Park as ‘boring’ and ‘baseless’. 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Andrew Bolt

Latest News

The Reluctant (Teal) Independent
  • Opinion

The Reluctant (Teal) Independent

Teresa Russell (lead image) is a freelance writer and will be running for the Teals in the upcoming NSW election. In this guest post, Russell explains the party’s guerrilla marketing tactics ahead of the vote and competing against the very sizeable money pots of her Liberal and Labor rivals… I imagine that in adland there’s […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Indie Agency Milk+Honey Unveils New Work For Bridgestone
  • Campaigns

Indie Agency Milk+Honey Unveils New Work For Bridgestone

Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto has brought its refreshed brand to life with a campaign led by independent agency, Milk+Honey highlighting how motorists can “Go with Confidence”, the ongoing integrated brand and retail platform will start rolling out across TV, radio, social, digital, web and POS. Milk+Honey has evolved the Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto brand […]

CFD Trading App Pepperstone Returns With New Campaign, Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
  • Campaigns

CFD Trading App Pepperstone Returns With New Campaign, Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading app Pepperstone is back with a new campaign “Opportunities” with Saatchi & Saatchi NZ on creative duty. The campaign comprises two humorous spots are designed to cut through in the trading category and show off Pepperstone’s deep knowledge of its clients. The campaign also builds on the success of its […]

radio interview, podcast recording - business people talking in broadcasting studio
  • Media

Burnet Institute And Written & Recorded Win International Podcast Gong

The  2nd annual Anthem Awards (part of the Webby Awards), which celebrate purpose and mission-driven work worldwide, has named Australian-made podcast series, How Science Matters, a winner. The 8-part series took home Silver in the Health – Podcast or Audio category, alongside a field of international entries by fulfilling the awards mission of amplifying the […]

CMO Australia Brand To Close
  • Media

CMO Australia Brand To Close

Some sad news today with the closure of the CMO brand. Still, extra arancini balls for B&T staff at press functions.

Daily ChatGPT: MAFS Messes Up
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: MAFS Messes Up

Our Daily ChatGPT column takes the best-performing article of the previous day and asks ChatGPT to have a crack at rewriting it. This time, we tasked the bot with rewriting our story about Married At First Sight bride Tayla being spotted walking down the aisle with a guest wearing an earpiece. We asked ChatGPT to […]

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny
  • Opinion

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny

Here, Ogilvy art director Alex Ward writes that homosexuality is not homogeny. B&T still says skateboarding is a crime.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 
  • Media

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 

MAFS viewers suggest much of the show is possibly staged. And this from a program where total strangers tie the knot.