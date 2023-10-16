AJF Partnership Revives Hoges’ Famous Shrimp For New Work For Weber Barbecues

Emma Needham
By Emma Needham



Weber is launching its next generation of market leading Weber Q range barbecues with a campaign from newly appointed creative agency, AJF Partnership, and media from incumbent agency, Starcom Adelaide.

Weber has been synonymous with barbecues in Australia for over 40 years. The release of the classic Q range 20 years ago created a new category in portable gas barbecues that has continued the brand’s dominance as the market-leading barbecues.

Since then, the success of the Q range has seen a number of ‘me-toos’ and private labels enter the market. The all-new range maintains Weber’s leading position by providing more room to cook different foods, a broader temperature range to unlock additional cooking methods, overall greater control throughout a cook, an improved approach to cleaning, and effortless ways to move, transport, and store the barbecue.

Following a competitive pitch process, AJF Partnership was appointed by Weber to develop the new brand campaign.

Weber Australia & New Zealand national marketing manager, Daniel Pike said, “There’s a preconception that barbecues are pretty one dimensional in what they can do, but this new Q range is so much more. It’s capable of barbecuing, roasting, smoking, low and slow cooking, searing and baking – all housed in a stylish and modern shape.

“The Weber Q range is well loved across Australia and New Zealand, and we’ve ensured this new range offers enhanced features and benefits to keep the passion for the product and cooking on a barbecue.

“We wanted a campaign that demonstrated the range’s versatility but also connected with consumers passionate about the new world of food on the barbecue, in a fun and engaging way.

“We wanted to communicate that our range can offer cooking versatility to unlock a whole range of meals, beyond just chops and sausages! It’s been terrific partnering with the team at AJF and we are excited about seeing the campaign live in market.”

AJF Partnership ECD, Scott Walker said, “The Weber is a truly iconic piece of kit, and to celebrate the launch of the new Q range we used a nod to our famous barbecue heritage. It demonstrates how our culture has evolved and pushed us towards new culinary horizons.”

Starcom’s client business director, James Parry added, the video-led campaign across TV, online video and social, “showcases the wide possibilities of what can be cooked on the Weber Q, prompting people to ‘feed your Q’riosity’. The campaign also includes partnerships where we will champion all tastes, such as during the Weber Women’s Big Bash League series this Summer, and Australia’s biggest reality TV juggernaut property, The Block”.

The new Weber Q range campaign is running in Australia and New Zealand.

 

Campaign credits

  • Client: Weber
    • Director of Marketing: Nicole Parker
    • National Marketing Manager: Daniel Pike
  • Creative Agency: AJF Partnership
  • Media Agency: Starcom Adelaide
  • Production Company: Poppet
  • Director: Matthew McCaughey
  • Post production: Mr Fox Production



