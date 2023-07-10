AJF Appoints Neville Doyle To Head Of Strategy

AJF has announced today the appointment of Neville Doyle to the role of head of strategy, with Doyle having recently commenced with the agency.

With 18 years’ industry experience, Doyle brings a phenomenal track record. Having worked at some of the most awarded agencies in London, Auckland and Melbourne, Doyle was responsible for planning across a number of the world’s biggest brands where he helped create some of the most effective and creatively awarded campaigns of the last decade. This work saw Doyle named twice in the top five planners in the world by the Big Won Report since moving to the southern hemisphere.

Nick Muncaster & Neville Doyle

AJF managing director Nick Muncaster said, “Neville’s deep interdisciplinary background and experience have driven some of the world’s best campaigns.

“While that speaks for itself, Neville is also a great human and an exciting match for our clients and our team. We are already experiencing the immediate impact and creative drive he brings to the work as we continue our focus to conceive, create and design moments that move people.”

Doyle, originally from Ireland, started his career in the UK as a suit at TBWA\London. He then spent valuable time client side as a strategist with Disney-Pixar Europe. Doyle moved to Auckland in 2012 to join Colenso BBDO for nearly five years, during which time the agency was twice named as the number one agency in the world with Doyle spearheading the integration of digital and social strategy into brand planning.

Doyle’s move to Australia has included digital strategy director and chief strategy officer roles at Clemenger BBDO Melbourne and Town Square.

Doyle said, “As a planner you cannot help but admire AJF’s creative and effectiveness track record.

“I am excited to join an inspiring leadership team as we write the next chapter in AJF’s storied history. It’s early days but I am already enjoying partnering with our clients and working with our team. I am truly excited as to what we have in store for the rest of 2023 and beyond.”