Agent99 Adds Three New Sydney Venues To Expanding Entertainment And Dining Portfolio

Award-winning PR agency, Agent99, this month announces the addition of three new Sydney venues to their growing entertainment and dining portfolio.

After a strategic and creative pitching process, Agent99 has successfully won the business of three leading American-inspired dining venues including New-Orleans styled restaurant and bar NOLA, leading underground bar The Swinging Cat and the recently opened Tennessee bar, Jolene’s.

Heading into the end of year party and events season, Agent99 is thrilled to be partnering with these three venues to help elevate their individual offerings including their expansive dining/drinks menus, private dining experiences, and live music and entertainment calendars.

In addition, Agent99 will be executing a multi-faceted PR and social campaign across all three venues for a first-of-its-kind Thanksgiving experience that will give all Aussies a taste of what this American holiday has to offer.

With an expansive offering for consumers across the month of November, each venue will be putting on a premium Thanksgiving experience including new spins on your favourite cocktails, classic Thanksgiving food offerings, and nostalgic American favourite desserts.

Clement Martin, General Manager of NOLA Smokehouse and Bar said: “Thankfully, we continue to see a significant return of customers to hospitality venues across Sydney. And we are excited about heading into the later months of the year for the first time post-COVID. We were looking for a unique way to continue driving traffic through the door and give people beautiful opportunities to celebrate the occasions they’ve missed these past two years. We are incredibly excited to work with Agent99 and to use their strategic and creative ideas to help us on our mission to bring this Thanksgiving activation to life.”

These recent appointments further cement Agent99’s credibility and expertise across the dining and entertainment sector. Agency director Sharon Zeev Poole (pictured) said: “We are incredibly fortunate to be working with some of Sydney’s leading dining destinations, particularly as the industry bounces back from the past few years. More than ever, Aussies are looking for simple, fun, and engaging activities and experiences to enjoy off the back of so much disruption and we are looking forward to working with NOLA, The Swinging Cat and Jolene’s to offer exactly that.”