Adland “Has Only Itself To Blame” For “Creepy” Perception Of Digital Advertising
Privacy expert Peter Leonard (pictured) has said that the advertising industry “has only itself to blame” for the perception that targeted digital advertising is creepy and the sweeping changes proposed in the Privacy Act Review Report.
“[The] industry in one sense, has only itself to blame for the government hearing that targeted advertising is a creepy and excessive use of personal information,” Leonard told B&T.
Speaking after his panel discussion about privacy, data and cybersecurity at the Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA), Leonard said that adland had not properly explained how online advertising works to legislators and consumers.
“Industry hasn’t explained how much audience segmentation-based advertising is actually done and can be done or should be done using privacy-enhancing technologies, data clean rooms and without identification of the relevant consumers targeted.
“Industry has not engaged with the regulators or the policymakers as to what good targeted marketing practices might look like.”
Leonard, who is a principal at Data Synergies Pty and a professor of practice, UNSW Business School added that the industry needs to re-engage with regulators to avoid the existential threat of the Privacy Act reforms.
“The industry needs to engage with Canberra and explain why Canberra should not be regulating the use of de-identified information and, indeed, how that regulation use of de-identified information might actually be counterproductive. [Regulation] may lessen the incentive for organisations to use proper de-identification techniques in order to target particular audience segments,” he explained.
Fellow panellist and global and Asia Pacific cybersecurity consulting leader at EY, Richard Watson added that to consumers “perception is reality.
“The challenge in this space is that we’re dealing with such complex technical terms and the average consumer doesn’t appreciate it or take the time to appreciate and so perception has overtaken reality,” he explained.
“There needs to be another look at the way in which companies communicate with their customers in terms of what they are doing… dumbing down the messaging and making it a mainstream value proposition of an organisation or product of communicating in layperson’s terms.”
The proposed changes to the Privacy Act include sweeping redefinitions of targeting and data trading and would effectively outlaw any online user segmentation — even exclusion targeting to prevent wagering ads being shown to problem gamblers or ads for alcohol being shown to children. Numerous industry bodies have been up in arms about the proposed changes that go further than any similar regulations from overseas.
“The broad thrust of the reforms is, as I would have expected, more restrictive and demanding as to organisations handing data and, in particular, the data used for marketing proposes,” said Leonard.
“The most unusual aspect is the proposal to extend regulation of targeted marketing to include the use of de-identified audience segments for segmented offers. That is very unusual in global terms,” Leonard explained.
“The only place that regulates targeting in that way is the European Union in its new regulation of the global data platforms and then only in respect of those give declared global digital platforms… It is unusually restrictive and not in line with international good regulatory or legislative models and is, arguably, excessive.”
The Privacy Act reforms also look into cybersecurity which, following the Optus, Medibank and Latitude data breaches, has become a hot-button issue in Canberra. The affected brands’ reputations suffered greatly in the weeks following the breaches but, according to Watson, this damage could easily have been mitigated.
“People forgive data breaches until they hear that it was a result of a basic error. There is a certain minimum standard that we expect these big organisations to have and when they don’t show that they have taken due care, that’s when we get upset,” he said.
Watson said that communication with customers was key in the first week or two after an incident and that much of the communication strategy could be planned in advance.
“To handle that period well, you need to have prepared well in advance. You need to have been through the simulations, you need to have an executive board agreement on the approach that will be taken. You need to have all these statements prepared so they are not written in the heat of battle and you need to be as transparent as possible as quickly as possible,” he added.
In fact, of the high-profile data breaches Leonard said that only the New South Wales Department of Customer Service handled the post-breach period well.
“Its communication with affected individuals probably reflected the fact that Victor Dominello, the then-minister had set himself up as somebody very concerned with responsible data practices and transparency to citizens. It seems an odd thing to say that maybe a New South Wales government department did it better than any of the very large and sophisticated corporate actors.”
Watson added that as the breaches happened in turn, the “furore” around each declined.
“The first bore the brunt of it but there was a collective learning on how to put a unified front together and a pragmatic approach to solving issues. Frankly, the Optus one wasn’t the worst in terms of its consequences but they got the most heat which some might say was unfair.”
However, the one thing no brand should ever according to Leonard is to say “We take data privacy and data security seriously” as it prompts a “sceptical” reaction.
“Organisations need to think more creatively about how they engage with their customers as to their data practice,” he explained.
Google and Facebook’s “use of videos, cards, animations and the use simplified explanations of what they do” are, in his mind, the gold standard that brands should be looking to achieve.
Lead image credit: UNSW
Please login with linkedin to commentPeter Leonard Richard Watson
Latest News
Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]
Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]
Musk Worried About Microsoft Control Of OpenAI; Microsoft CEO Maintains It’s Not Finished
The major talking point to be gleaned from this is that even Elon Musk is worried about tech gone crazy for a change.
Thursday TV Ratings: Viewers Sign Up For MasterChef’s Barramundi
Australia's gift to the culinary word, the barramundi, showcased on MasterChef last night. With apologies to the Chiko.
Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions
Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]
Gemba Launches “Feeling It” For Toyota – Celebrating 20 Years Of Partnership With The AFL
New campaign celebrates Toyota's 20-year association with the AFL. Fortuitously, no mention of the Echo or the Cavalier.
Visa Study: 73% Of Aussies Want Direct Control Over How Their Data Is Used By Brands & Governments
Study finds 73% of Aussies want direct control over their data. The other 27% presumably Optus customers.
Special Named Best Creative Agency In The World… Again (Howatson & Thinkerbell Also In The Running)
Exuberant choral version of Queen's 'We Are The Champions' emanating out of the Special offices following latest gong.
CNN Reporter Publicly Calls Out Boss Over Donald Trump Appearance
Much like aggressive tinea, an ill-advised tattoo decision or a needy ex, Donald Trump just will not f@ck off, will he?
Tesla To “Try A Little Advertising” In Major Shift For The Brand
Elon backs away from Tesla's anti-marketing strategy. Arguably brought about by his competitors' very pro-marketing one.
Coles Online Spotlights Rapid Delivery Via Smith St Campaign
As much as B&T loves a Coles home delivery, you do miss the 80s piped music that comes from any in-store experience.
“Absolute Assault On Being Female!” Adidas Becomes Latest Brand To Play With Trans Marketing, Gets Quickly Roasted!
Adidas seemingly misappropriating the look of the Chinese women's Olympic swim team from a few years back.
“It Was Easier To Find Skin-Bleaching Creams Than It Was To Find Makeup In My Shade In Supermarkets” – Nine Takes On Identity
B&T a keen regular at this week's Big Ideas Store. As is evident by our expansive notepad and mini Mentos collection.
The Connected Narrative Unveil Insights Into Rising Trends Of AI In Digital Marketing
Is AI the hot buzzword around your office but it's left you with not much to say? See this as the cheat sheet it is.
Meltwater Boosts Australian Growth With New Enterprise Suite
Meltwater unveils its new enterprise suite. The instruction manual apparently in no less than 14 different languages.
Google To End Third-Party Parties Cookies For 1% Of Users In Q1 2024
Much like ScoMo's political career and plant-based chicken, it appears the end of cookies might finally be happening.
Oh Snap! Former Meta Sales Exec Ellie Rogers Reappears At Snapchat
Further evidence as to why you shouldn't do a nude run at your own company farewell drinks comes this prodigal staffer.
TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ & ANZ Launch ‘Screen Savers’ Initiative To Protect Older Adults From Financial Scams
TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ and ANZ have launched a new initiative – “ANZ Screen Savers” – to help us keep our vulnerable loved ones safe from financial scams with the most adorable security advice. The initiative combines the one thing all grandparents want – pictures of their grandchildren – with advice they need – tips to […]
The Hallway Takes To Advertising Job Roles On Sandwich Bags
The Hallway takes innovative approach to the talent shortage. Meanwhile, 'appropriate salary' remains the frontrunner.
VMO Reveals New “Outdoor Done Differently” Brand Positioning On 20th Birthday
B&T a lucky attendee at VMO's 20th birthday last night. Only blighted by a small hammy tear from the dance floor today.
B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.
Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]
Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification
Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]
It’s Here! B&T’s Best Of The Best Top 10 Media Agency Bosses
You should see the state of B&T's cutting room floor for the names we had to cull from this Best of the Best list.
Last Call! Tickets Are Selling Out For Cannes In Cairns Presented by Pinterest!
Cannes In Cairns promises a top speaker line-up, fantastic networking and a free hotel bathrobe if you're a bit sneaky.
Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]
US State Becomes First To Issue Blanket TikTok Ban
The TikTok boycott has begun, as Xi Jinping threatens to make the yum cha trolley even slower in retaliation.
Edelman Strengthens Its Leadership Bench With Key Promotions
Excellent views and a superbly manicured majesty palm on show in latest news and press pics from the Edelman crew.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Travel Guides Get Messy In Rural NSW
The colder weather having absolutely no discernible affect on TV viewing numbers, as is clearly evident here.
“Wanted To Kill Him!” Police Officer Savagely Attacked By Angry Swarm Of Bees On Live TV
Unfortunately when it comes to gruesome animal attacks, the bee pales in significance to the croc, bear, lion or shark.
Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week
Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T: SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]
Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]
HT&E Is No More As It Rebrands To ARN
Here There & Everywhere rebrands to ARN. But, really, what were they thinking in the first place with that hideous name?
Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]
Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]
TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]