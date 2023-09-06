A WHAT Box!? The Project NZ Host Suffers HILARIOUS X-Rated Slip-Up

A WHAT Box!? The Project NZ Host Suffers HILARIOUS X-Rated Slip-Up
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Still embarrassed about trying it on with your colleague at the office Christmas party five years ago? Well, rejoice because someone in New Zealand has just done something even more embarrassing.

An innocent segment about the return of confectionary treats on The Project NZ, turned VERY naughty after host Kanoa Lloyd had a highly unfortunate slip of the tongue.

The presenter was meant to be announcing the return of a few canceled flavours of Cadbury’s Roses, however in an unfortunate gaff, it was Lloyd herself who was nearly canceled.

“After getting ditched in 2018, Strawberry Creme, Orange Creme, and Peppermint Creme are making a come box…..” she says, before quickly realising her mistake and descending into giggles.

Her colleagues join her in the laughter before her colleague Patrick Gower steps in and helpfully says “I believe the term is ‘come back‘”.

“It’s not a nightmare, we’re actually on live TV,” he reminds the flustered Lloyd.

Lloyd is overcome with giggles and quickly puts her face down on the desk before the camera pans out to fellow host Guy Williams.

Williams is bemused that the producers of the show have turned to him in this moment of crisis and says: “Nice. The show is going well. You know things are going bad when the people in the production office cut to me to steady the ship. I’m not going to steer the ship. I’m going to make things worse if anything. I’m going to put flames on the fire.”

Williams was in no rush to save the day. Source: Instagram

He then asks Lloyd how she is feeling, to which she responds “I feel terrible”.

Lloyd commented on the post on Instagram, saying “Sorry mum”.

Despite her embarrassment, fans were delighted with the gaff, with one saying “I love a good laugh!!!” and another adding “So funny to watch, made my evening”.

 

 

 



