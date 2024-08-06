Technology

Zoom Workplace Debuts Zoom Docs To Enhance Meeting Effectiveness & Collaboration

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
2 Min Read

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has announced the rollout of Zoom Docs, its AI-first collaborative docs solution, starting today. Zoom Docs is powered by Zoom AI Companion, the company’s generative AI assistant available at no additional cost, to help drive productivity and seamless collaboration throughout Zoom Workplace.

“Zoom Docs is our first Zoom Workplace product with generative AI built in from the ground up; it effortlessly transforms information from Zoom Meetings into actionable documents and knowledge bases, so teams can stay focused on meaningful work,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “Zoom Docs is included at no additional cost with Zoom Workplace paid licenses, creating even more value for our customers. With AI Companion available every step of the way, Zoom Docs is purpose-built to empower people to ‘work happy’ and give them more time back in their day”.

Zoom Docs can help solve critical challenges facing modern workforces, including time wasted on repetitive tasks, information overload, and facilitation of cross-functional alignment. By utilising Zoom AI Companion to convert meeting outcomes into actionable documents, Zoom Docs can jumpstart content creation and adapt to different individual and team needs to help boost workers’ productivity.

Zoom Docs’ AI-first capabilities help Zoom Workplace users make teamwork more collaborative and effective, optimise productivity by keeping information organised, and reduce silos by empowering teams to communicate and share information more fluidly.

Zoom Docs with AI Companion is included with all paid Zoom Workplace plans. Basic (free) users can create up to 10 shared docs and unlimited personal docs without AI Companion but can upgrade to Zoom Workplace Pro, Business, or Enterprise plans for access to AI Companion capabilities across Zoom Workplace, including Docs. Account owners and admins may enable or disable AI Companion for Zoom Docs.

Related posts:

  1. Snap Snaps Up Google’s Ryan Ferguson For Head Of Sales Role
  2. TAG Appoints Ben Desailly To Advise On MarTech & Data
  3. Canva Acquires Leonardo.Ai, Increasing AI Capabilities
  4. From The Bureau: Transparency Of Data Shouldn’t Be A Nice To Have
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE: Uber Ads Global Sales Boss Hails Australia & NZ Teams As “Critical” To It Smashing Global $1bn Revenue Target Ahead Of Schedule
Capgemini To Close The Works, Future Uncertain For Staff, Leaders Set To Depart
Ambience Entertainment Announces Start Of Production For Bruce Beresford’s Film “Overture” In Western Australia
AMPR Leadership Team - left to right: Jannah Flockhart, Sarah Gale, Jen Walsh.
AMPR Announces Promotions & Expansion Amid Continued Growth
Register Lost your password?