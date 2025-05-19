Zitcha Appoints Alberto Vergara As Head Of Data & AI

As data and AI redefine the future of the retail media sector, unified retail media platform Zitcha has appointed Alberto Vergara to the newly created role of head of data and AI.

The integration of data and artificial intelligence is transforming retail media, shifting it to one defined by precision, prediction and automation that empowers retailers and brands to build smarter, more meaningful connections with consumers in real time.

At Zitcha, Vergara will drive Zitcha’s AI innovation program by implementing predictive analytics to anticipate consumer needs, developing AI-powered recommendation engines to better match brands with high-intent audiences, and creating autonomous optimisation tools that elevate campaign performance.

“The retail media landscape is approaching an inflection point. Whilst current platforms focus on displaying ads to consumers, we’re rapidly moving toward a world where AI agents are the primary shoppers, making purchasing decisions based on consumer preferences and goals. This shift requires retail media networks to evolve beyond traditional impression-based models to first-party data-driven, goal-oriented infrastructures,” said Troy Townsend, Zitcha CEO.

“At Zitcha, we’re positioning ourselves at the forefront of this revolution, developing the architecture and capabilities that will thrive in an agent-mediated retail ecosystem. Alberto brings a rare combination of technical expertise, strategic vision and commercial understanding that’s critical to this next phase of growth.”

With more than 25 years of software engineering computer science and AI experience, Vergara joins Zitcha from Quantium, a global leader in data science and artificial intelligence, where he served as an engineering lead for over two years.

“Prior to AI integration, retail media was largely about placing the right message in front of consumers and hoping for conversion. It was a world of approximations, broad targeting, and delayed insights. What excites me most about joining Zitcha is the opportunity to transform how retail media operates at its core. The future of retail isn’t just about better ads, it’s about creating intelligent systems that understand consumer needs and facilitate better matches between products and people,” said Vergara.

Zitcha announced last week its appointment by Frasers Group, behind major UK retailers such as Sports Direct, FLANNELS and FRASERS, to power its newly launched ELEVATE retail media network.