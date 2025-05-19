AdvertisingNewsletter

Zitcha Appoints Alberto Vergara As Head Of Data & AI

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

As data and AI redefine the future of the retail media sector, unified retail media platform Zitcha has appointed Alberto Vergara to the newly created role of head of data and AI.

The integration of data and artificial intelligence is transforming retail media, shifting it to one defined by precision, prediction and automation that empowers retailers and brands to build smarter, more meaningful connections with consumers in real time.

At Zitcha, Vergara will drive Zitcha’s AI innovation program by implementing predictive analytics to anticipate consumer needs, developing AI-powered recommendation engines to better match brands with high-intent audiences, and creating autonomous optimisation tools that elevate campaign performance.

“The retail media landscape is approaching an inflection point. Whilst current platforms focus on displaying ads to consumers, we’re rapidly moving toward a world where AI agents are the primary shoppers, making purchasing decisions based on consumer preferences and goals. This shift requires retail media networks to evolve beyond traditional impression-based models to first-party data-driven, goal-oriented infrastructures,” said Troy Townsend, Zitcha CEO.

“At Zitcha, we’re positioning ourselves at the forefront of this revolution, developing the architecture and capabilities that will thrive in an agent-mediated retail ecosystem. Alberto brings a rare combination of technical expertise, strategic vision and commercial understanding that’s critical to this next phase of growth.”

With more than 25 years of software engineering computer science and AI experience, Vergara joins Zitcha from Quantium, a global leader in data science and artificial intelligence, where he served as an engineering lead for over two years.

“Prior to AI integration, retail media was largely about placing the right message in front of consumers and hoping for conversion. It was a world of approximations, broad targeting, and delayed insights. What excites me most about joining Zitcha is the opportunity to transform how retail media operates at its core. The future of retail isn’t just about better ads, it’s about creating intelligent systems that understand consumer needs and facilitate better matches between products and people,” said Vergara.

Zitcha announced last week its appointment by Frasers Group, behind major UK retailers such as Sports Direct, FLANNELS and FRASERS, to power its newly launched ELEVATE retail media network.

Related posts:

  1. Frasers Group Enters Retail Media World With ELEVATE Powered By Zitcha
  2. Avid Collective Named Native Advertising Platform Of The Year At Global Native Advertising Institute Awards
  3. Wonderful Strengthens TSA Riley’s Digital Presence With New Online Platform
  4. Vinyl Media Appoints Tahlia Phillips As Head Of Publishing & Chantelle Schmidt As Editorial Lead For Refinery29
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Cookies May Linger, But Aussie Consumers Are Already Moving On
Ogilvy Network ANZ Unites Social & Influence Expertise Under Social@Ogilvy Banner
Customer Vs Employee Value Propositions: The Disconnect & How To Fix It
‘It’s In A Different Category’ – 36 Months Backs YouTube Exemption From Age Restrictions & Outlines What’s Next
Register Lost your password?