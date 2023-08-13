Zitch Expands Retail Media Platform With Launch Of Pinterest Ads

Zitcha has integrated Pinterest into its retail media platform, letting brand advertisers reach millions of Pinterest users in Australia and around the world, by using retailers’ first-party data to reach and track online purchases via closed-loop attribution.

Retail brand advertisers can use Pinterest’s features and reach through the Zitcha platform, targeting shopper decision-making at the point of discovery and driving incremental sales for brands and retailers.

Troy Townsend, CEO, Zitcha added: “Pinterest advertising is a cost-effective way to increase brand awareness and engagement, drive traffic and increase sales. By leveraging retailer’s first-party data, brand advertisers can segment and target audiences and with closed-loop attribution to get a clear view of return on marketing spend. By integrating Pinterest into Zitcha, it’s now easier for retailers to activate this offsite media channel, creating a win-win for both retailers and brands. Zitcha continues to develop new opportunities for retail partners to maximise their onsite, offsite and in-store media channels and this is the latest exciting addition.”

MarketMedia, the retail media arm of The Warehouse Group, is the first New Zealand retail media network, and one of the first globally, to unlock the full Pinterest capabilities. MarketMedia enables suppliers and advertisers to directly connect with New Zealand’s largest integrated retail audience across The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, Warehouse Stationery, TheMarket and Torpedo7, and its online stores.

Dyson is the inaugural brand to activate Pinterest through Noel Leeming on the Zitcha platform, as part of a fully integrated, multi-ad campaign that also includes onsite – web banners and sponsored products – and Noel Leeming’s offsite channels Facebook and Instagram.

Jonathan Waecker, chief customer and sales officer of The Warehouse Group said: “As we continue to grow our MarketMedia retail media network in partnership with Zitcha, extending the offering to Pinterest is the next step to drive conversion from customers using Pinterest looking for inspirational ideas for their homes.

“Now our brand advertisers can easily connect with millions of Pinterest users through MarketMedia and Zitcha, leveraging data to effectively target audience segments and with closed-loop attribution, have full visibility on how their marketing investment delivers return on advertising spend. We are delighted to be one of the first retailers globally to offer this innovative retail media solution to add incremental revenue and engagement for brand advertisers.”

Townsend added: “The Warehouse Group is a pioneer amongst retailers when it comes to unlocking the full potential of their retail media networks, and this marks yet another milestone in that journey.”