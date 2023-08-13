Zitch Expands Retail Media Platform With Launch Of Pinterest Ads

Zitch Expands Retail Media Platform With Launch Of Pinterest Ads
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Zitcha has integrated Pinterest into its retail media platform, letting brand advertisers reach millions of Pinterest users in Australia and around the world, by using retailers’ first-party data to reach and track online purchases via closed-loop attribution.

Retail brand advertisers can use Pinterest’s features and reach through the Zitcha platform, targeting shopper decision-making at the point of discovery and driving incremental sales for brands and retailers.

Troy Townsend, CEO, Zitcha added: “Pinterest advertising is a cost-effective way to increase brand awareness and engagement, drive traffic and increase sales. By leveraging retailer’s first-party data, brand advertisers can segment and target audiences and with closed-loop attribution to get a clear view of return on marketing spend. By integrating Pinterest into Zitcha, it’s now easier for retailers to activate this offsite media channel, creating a win-win for both retailers and brands. Zitcha continues to develop new opportunities for retail partners to maximise their onsite, offsite and in-store media channels and this is the latest exciting addition.”

MarketMedia, the retail media arm of The Warehouse Group, is the first New Zealand retail media network, and one of the first globally, to unlock the full Pinterest capabilities. MarketMedia enables suppliers and advertisers to  directly connect with New Zealand’s largest integrated retail audience across The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, Warehouse Stationery, TheMarket and Torpedo7, and its online stores.

Dyson is the inaugural brand to activate Pinterest through Noel Leeming on the Zitcha platform, as part of a fully integrated, multi-ad campaign that also includes onsite – web banners and sponsored products – and Noel Leeming’s offsite channels Facebook and Instagram.

Jonathan Waecker, chief customer and sales officer of The Warehouse Group said: “As we continue to grow our MarketMedia retail media network in partnership with Zitcha, extending the offering to Pinterest is the next step to drive conversion from customers using Pinterest looking for inspirational ideas for their homes.

“Now our brand advertisers can easily connect with millions of Pinterest users through MarketMedia and Zitcha, leveraging data to effectively target audience segments and with closed-loop attribution, have full visibility on how their marketing investment delivers return on advertising spend. We are delighted to be one of the first retailers globally to offer this innovative retail media solution to add incremental revenue and engagement for brand advertisers.”

Townsend added: “The Warehouse Group is a pioneer amongst retailers when it comes to unlocking the full potential of their retail media networks, and this marks yet another milestone in that journey.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Pinterest Zitcha

Latest News

News Corp Australia Mastheads Celebrate The Matildas
  • Marketing

News Corp Australia Mastheads Celebrate The Matildas

News Corp Australia is getting behind the Matildas in the lead up to the World Cup semi-final with a series of editorial initiatives to celebrate their success. Today all of the state-based mastheads feature a souvenir double-page team poster of Australia’s national soccer stars and The Daily Telegraph is renamed “The Daily Tillygraph” as the […]

Zuck Calls Off MMA Bout Saying Musk “Isn’t Serious”
  • Technology

Zuck Calls Off MMA Bout Saying Musk “Isn’t Serious”

Mark Zuckerberg has called off the mooted mixed-martial arts (MMA) fight between himself and Elon Musk, saying the South African businessman “isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.” Posting on the Instagram-based Twitter (now X) rival Threads, Zuckerberg said that he “offered a real date” and that Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting […]

A young woman kayaks through the backwaters of Monroe Island in Kollam District, Kerala, South India.
  • Marketing

Australians Are Eager To Travel Despite Rising Cost Of Living, The Growth D_Stillery Research Reveals

The Growth D_Stillery, in collaboration with research partner Verve Australia, has today released new research revealing that Australians are overcoming rising cost of living pressures to travel. The comprehensive Travel D_Stilled Report found that 80 per cent of respondents agree travel is one of their most important goals in life. Director of The Growth D_Stillery […]

BINGE & Thinkerbell Unveil New Brand Platform “I Saw It On BINGE”
  • Campaigns

BINGE & Thinkerbell Unveil New Brand Platform “I Saw It On BINGE”

BINGE has launched a new brand platform, that showcases the social consequences of not keeping up with the world’s most talked about shows, in collaboration with Thinkerbell. Whether you’re a reality junky, drama head, action jackson, wrestle maniac or a comedy queen, BINGE has content you can’t help talk about and, more importantly, it’s what […]

Why Agencies Should Let Their Employees Work from Home
  • Opinion

Why Agencies Should Let Their Employees Work from Home

In this guest post, career expert and Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC), Amanda Augustine (lead image), puts forward the WFH case… The recent news about Commonwealth Bank’s attempt to bring employees back to the office raised eyebrows across Australia. It’s becoming clear that many workers are not only comfortable with remote work but ready to […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Creative Director Cass Jam Joins Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
  • Marketing

Creative Director Cass Jam Joins Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Creative director Cass Jam is joining creative studio Bear Meets Eagle On Fire. Most recently Jam spent four years at CHEP where she was instrumental in winning and shaping campaigns for IKEA, Samsung and eBay. Prior to that, she spent five years with Leo Burnett London. “We’re pretty deliberate with full time hires, from a […]

CHEP Wins Compare Club’s Media
  • Media

CHEP Wins Compare Club’s Media

CHEP Media has announced that it has been appointed as the agency of record for Australia’s largest health and life insurance comparator, Compare Club, following a competitive review. The appointment will see CHEP Media take on media strategy and trading duties on behalf of Compare Club, as it continues to grow its brand from being […]

Sports Marketers: Get Ready To Kick Serious Strategy Goals With Tech
  • Partner Content

Sports Marketers: Get Ready To Kick Serious Strategy Goals With Tech

Sports season is in full swing across Australia, with stadiums across the country alive with energy and excitement. But as inflation surges and discretionary spending tightens, are sporting organisations doing enough to attract, engage and inspire the next generation of sporting fans? In this article, we take a look at the current economic climate and […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Omnichannel Won’t Exist In 2030 – So What’s Next?
  • Opinion

Omnichannel Won’t Exist In 2030 – So What’s Next?

In this guest post, Michael Tutek (lead image), co-founder and CEO of retail experience platform preezie, predicts the end of one of marketer’s favourite buzzwords – omnichannel! Here, he takes a look at what will come after… Over the last decade, omnichannel has become ubiquitous in all forms of retail. Basically, the term is used […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine