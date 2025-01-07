Marketing

Zinc Defies Gravity With Out Of This World Green & Pink Wicked Collab

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

WICKED arrives in Oz homes this week, and it’s not just the movie making waves—Zinc is stealing the spotlight!

After setting the record for the biggest opening for a movie based on a Broadway show and earning four Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, the spellbinding musical adaptation is now available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

To mark its Australian digital release, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is turning Bondi Beach into a magical playground with a sun-safe twist. This weekend (Saturday, 11 and Sunday, January), thousands of WICKED fans and beachgoers can transform their SPF routine with a pop of pink and green.

For one weekend only, Bondi visitors can score FREE limited-edition pink and green WICKED zinc sticks to stay sun-safe in style while celebrating the film’s arrival. Strike your best red carpet pose with the dazzling beach backdrop and join the summer fun as the WICKED magic continues to spread across Oz.

DATE: Saturday, 11 & Sunday, 12 January 2025
TIME: 10AM – 2PM
LOCATION: North Bondi Clubhouse Forecourt (Cnr Ramsgate Ave & Campbell Parade, North Bondi NSW 2026)

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

