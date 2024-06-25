ZETR Unveils New Website Designed To Supercharge Electrical Solutions Via Nightjar

Nightjar and ZETR have partnered to develop a dynamic digital experience for the launch of ZETR’s new website. The experience serves as a sales tool and a resource for specifiers.

Since its inception in 2017, ZETR has redefined conventional electrical products by blending form with function, earning acclaim from architects and interior designers across Australia and New Zealand. With a recent spotlight at the 2024 Milan Design Week, ZETR is poised to expand its influence globally.

Understanding the diverse customer base, from architects specifying the products to electricians handling installations, was crucial. With this in mind, ZETR and Nightjar’s strategy focused on creating a streamlined user experience enriched with dynamic tools and educational content tailored for specifiers.

To enhance efficiency within ZETR’s internal operations, Nightjar devised a streamlined checkout process. This feature empowers customers to request personalised quotes for any product within the ZETR range. These requests are seamlessly transmitted to Salesforce via their API, generating leads for the ZETR team to engage with directly. This preserves the personalised interaction that has been instrumental to ZETR’s success.

Looking ahead, ZETR and Nightjar plan to deepen their collaboration by integrating an E-Commerce layer in the future, which will enable ZETR to broaden its digital capabilities and significantly improve the customer experience. Leveraging a headless stack, the platform will be able to evolve alongside the business.

The ZETR platform is designed to resemble an art gallery and showcases ZETR’s commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, merging aesthetic appeal with functionality, and resulting in a digital experience that sets a new standard in the electrical solutions market.

“One of our values at ZETR is collaboration, our creativity is fueled by unique collisions that power innovation. Our relationship with Nightjar exemplifies this – we loved working so closely with the team and truly valued their design and technical expertise. The process was thoroughly enjoyable and the finished platform is a stunning representation of our brand and a tool to drive qualified leads,” said Pascale Lamy, marketing manager, ZETR.

“We’re so aligned on our design aesthetic and were excited to create something beautiful, understated, and functional, just like the ZETR range of products. It’s a platform that truly delivers the scalability ZETR needs as the business grows internationally,” said Ahmed Meer, head of innovation at Nightjar.