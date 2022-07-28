Zenith Promotes Elizabeth Baker To Chief Investment Officer

Zenith Australia has announced the promotion of Elizabeth Baker (lead image) to the newly created role of chief investment officer.

Effective immediately, Baker moves from her position as national head of investment, and is charged with driving the continued growth and success of the agency’s investment capability; including working closely with Publicis Groupe’s central media investment and intelligence practice, Publicis Media Exchange (PMX).

Zenith Australia CEO, Nickie Scriven, said: “I am thrilled to have Lizzie continue to play an integral role within Zenith’s executive leadership team. After almost 20 years with the agency, Lizzie took on the role of National Head of Investment two years ago, and has done an exceptional job in leading our investment product and capability. Lizzie’s well-deserved promotion is a recognition of her great work, and depth of experience and expertise.”

Baker had been with Zenith for 17 years, prior to taking on her national role. On being promoted, Elizabeth Baker, said: “I am excited to be able to continue my journey with Zenith and Publicis Groupe in this new role as Zenith’s Chief Investment Officer. I would also like to thank and acknowledge the amazingly talented Zenith investment team. As the complexity of the media and investment landscape continues to evolve and impact both the agency and our clients, I am looking forward to leading them on this journey – as we solve for the now, and what’s next to drive growth for our clients.”

