You’re Invited! Level Up Your Social Selling With Seismic

Keen to make a seismic impact on your social selling? Then you won’t want to miss the industry’s most innovative breakfast of 2022!

There’s no doubt about it: today’s buy looks different.

In fact, when it comes to the future of the buying cycle, the prediction is that eventually, most buyers won’t even engage directly with the seller – they will go directly through the website. And though workplaces are now mostly operating in hybrid mode, the selling motions are still largely remote. 

In addition, as the cookie-less future continues to affect the digital signals and visibility available to brands to reach their ideal B2B audience, breaking through the noise on social seems like a formidable task. So, what needs to change?

In 2022 we need to reshape our idea of buyer engagement – we need to be more human, and less product.

Join B&T and Seismic on Wednesday 27th July at 12-Micron at Sydney’s Baranagaroo as we delve into reshaping the social selling approach to build trust and engagement on socials for B2B.*

  • DATE: Wednesday 27th July, 2022
  • TIME: 8AM – 10.30AM
  • LOCATION: 12-Micron – Tower 1, Level 2/100 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000

