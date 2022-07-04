You’re Invited! Level Up Your Social Selling With Seismic

Keen to make a seismic impact on your social selling? Then you won’t want to miss the industry’s most innovative breakfast of 2022!

There’s no doubt about it: today’s buy looks different.

In fact, when it comes to the future of the buying cycle, the prediction is that eventually, most buyers won’t even engage directly with the seller – they will go directly through the website. And though workplaces are now mostly operating in hybrid mode, the selling motions are still largely remote.

In addition, as the cookie-less future continues to affect the digital signals and visibility available to brands to reach their ideal B2B audience, breaking through the noise on social seems like a formidable task. So, what needs to change?

In 2022 we need to reshape our idea of buyer engagement – we need to be more human, and less product.

