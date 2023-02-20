Missed the TikTok Young Lions Workshops? Catch Up Now

Amy Shapiro
By Amy Shapiro
The search for Australia’s hottest young talent in adland is on with the TikTok Young Lions competition for 2023.

Didn’t make it to last week’s workshops? Fear not procrastinators, we’ve got you covered. 

Catch the replays for all competition categories below:

But don’t dilly-dally any longer, as first-round entries close 7 March 2023!

Take your first step to Cannes and get started on your entries here.

