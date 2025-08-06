“You need to start talking”.

In this latest instalment of the Keep Talking series, Tom Phillips, CEO and founding partner of Connecting Plots, reflects on his own journey with mental health and how he learned to open up and tame his propensity to catastrophise everything.

This is a personal mental health story I haven’t shared before. But it was hearing others share theirs that helped me through mine. So here goes.

I’ve always thought of myself as pretty resilient. I grew up in a loving, encouraging home. My parents gave me opportunities, taught me to be grateful, and made me feel safe. School didn’t come naturally, dyslexia meant I repeated a year, but I had good people around me, and I had sport. Sport was always there for me. It helped me switch off, gave me a sense of confidence, and became a big part of how I stayed balanced.

In adulthood, life moved fast. I found a career I love, met my amazing wife Laura, moved halfway around the world together, got married, bought a house, co-founded an agency and became a dad to three wicked kids. I had a lot to be thankful for.

Then the world changed. We navigated a business through COVID, supported our team through “unprecedented times”, and like many others, came out the other side relieved but worn down. I thought I’d bounce back. But I didn’t. I couldn’t sleep. Yet sleep was the only place I wanted to be. I had a deep unease in my stomach – like a tap left running. I couldn’t switch off. My mind spiralled to worst-case scenarios: the business failing, clients leaving, losing the house, disappointing my family and my partners. None of it was rational, but it felt completely real.

Eventually, it caught up with me. One long weekend over Easter, I broke. I cried, uncontrollably. I felt ashamed, like I was failing – as a father, as a leader, as a partner, as a person. But that breakdown was also a turning point. I finally opened up to Laura. She had no idea how low I’d been feeling and said something that shifted everything.

“You need to start talking”.

And so I did. I spoke to her. I spoke to my GP. I spoke to Chris Savage, our chairman at the time. And I spoke to my business partners, Dave and Sophia. They were kind and supportive. So I kept talking. Every conversation helped, even when I cried through most of them.

Laura also helped me realise that I’d slowly let go of the things that used to help me stay well. I’d slowed my exercise. I wasn’t seeing my mates. I’d let work take over everything. I’d become isolated without noticing.

I was raised to “tough it out.” Stiff upper lip. Be a man. Don’t show weakness. But those ideas are dangerous. What helped wasn’t hiding, it was talking.

I also started listening to others, watching documentaries from people I admire like English rugby player Joe Marler and English cricketer Ben Stokes about their own challenges. Stokesy described something called ‘catastrophising’ where every thought snowballs into worst-case scenarios. That was me. But naming it helped tame it. I was told to separate the feeling from the thought, and to practise it, like a sport, to get stronger. To get better. And it helped, slowly but surely.

Since then, I’ve continued opening up to mates and people I meet. And they’ve opened up to me. Everyone’s story is different, but the common thread is this: silence is isolating, but talking gets you on the path to feeling better. So if something’s not quite right, or you’re not feeling yourself – keep talking. It really does help.

