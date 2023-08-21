You Can Now Hijack The Cookies Of Climate Change Deniers Via Clemenger Bbdo

You Can Now Hijack The Cookies Of Climate Change Deniers Via Clemenger Bbdo
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    The Australian Youth Climate Coalition (AYCC) has launched a new campaign, NewsJacker, to highlight the rising scepticism towards climate change as a result of online misinformation and algorithmic echo chambers.

    NewsJacker, is a provocative website that arms the younger generation with a tool to break climate sceptics out of their misinformation echo chambers.

    On the surface, NewsJacker appears to be a simple homemade cookie recipe. However, when someone is sent this cookie recipe, on opening, specially designed technology built into the site updates their online cookies and prompts the internet to think they care about the climate. Because of this, they will immediately begin receiving factually accurate news stories about climate change.

    “NewsJacker was inspired by the alarming statistic that 42 per cent of Australians express scepticism towards climate change, a direct result from the information they’re receiving through digital media and algorithms,“ says Rich Williams, executive creative director at Clemenger BBDO.

    Given the role of digital media and news publications on climate change scepticism, there was a deliberate decision to partner with a youth-focused, independent publisher who embodied the ethos of NewsJacker.

    Crystal Andrews, founder of youth publication and media partner Zee Feed, said, “The single-sided sharing of news is not a new issue within media publishing. Online algorithms have simply exacerbated the problem, shielding sections of society from the information they need to hear most.”

    The AYCC, whose mission is to build a movement of young people leading solutions to the climate crisis, want to highlight the very real dangers of misinformation.

    “Echo chambers are a serious and dangerous problem, leading to inaction. Young people in Australia want to make a difference; NewsJacker gives them this chance – a chance to challenge the thinking of the people around them and bring attention to a conversation that can be difficult to start,” says Grace Vegesana, the Climate & Racial Justice Director at AYCC.

    The campaign is live now across owned, social and earned media.

    You can send your sceptic friends this link to hijack their cookies: https://oneminutecookie.com/

    Credits

    Client: Australian Youth Climate Coalition

    Media Partner: Zee Feed

    Creative Agency: Clemenger BBDO

