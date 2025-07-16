AdvertisingNewsletter

Yango Launches Creator, New Division Offering End-To-End Influencer Ad Solutions

Yango, an indie media agency, has announced the launch of Yango Creator, a dedicated new division specialising in end-to-end influencer advertising solutions for brands.

Yango Creator aims to empower brands to navigate the influencer landscape. From strategy development and influencer identification to campaign execution, content management, and robust performance measurement, Yango Creator will provide a service designed to deliver business outcomes.

“We’ve strategically placed creator marketing within our media remit. This integration ensures it works harmoniously with our overall media plans, optimising our ability to achieve critical KPIs. Furthermore, this structure enables us to apply our rigorous measurement framework, ensuring creator initiatives meet the same high standards as clients’ broader media investments,” Yango general manager, strategy, culture and insights, Eb Yusuf said.

The new division will be led by Eb Yusuf, who was recently promoted to general manager, strategy, culture and insights.

It will leverage Yango’s understanding of media strategy and consumer behaviour, combined with tools and a network of creators across diverse niches. Yango Creator’s services will include:

Influencer strategy and consultation: Developing bespoke influencer marketing strategies aligned with brand objectives.

Creator identification & vetting: Sourcing and vetting influencers across various platforms.

Content collaboration & management: Facilitating content creation, review, and approval processes.

Campaign execution & amplification: Managing campaign rollout, distribution, and paid amplification strategies.

Performance measurement & reporting: Providing analytics and insights to demonstrate campaign effectiveness and inform future strategies.

Contract negotiation & compliance: Managing all contractual agreements and ensuring regulatory compliance.

“Our philosophy at Yango has always been about putting people first – both our clients and their audiences – and driving measurable results. Yango Creator embodies this ethos by connecting brands with the right creators to make sure they become prominent in their cultural worlds, fostering authentic engagement that translates into real business growth,” Yusuf said.

“We call our approach ‘blended content marketing’ where we use SEO methods alongside more traditional social content methods to ensure brands are showing up on the algorithm. We believe this new division will set a new standard for influencer advertising in Australia and beyond”.

Yango Creator is now open for business and ready to partner with brands.

