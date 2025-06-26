Yango Elevates Eb Yusuf To General Manager, Strategy, Culture & Insights

Independent media agency Yango, known for its people-focused and results-driven approach, has announced the promotion of Eb Yusuf to General Manager, Strategy, Culture & Insights.

Formerly Yango’s Head of Strategy, Yusuf’s expanded remit will now encompass the critical areas of content creator partnerships and advanced research and insights, in addition to her continued leadership of the agency’s strategic output.

Yusuf will be instrumental in further solidifying Yango’s position as a people-focused and results-driven independent agency that deeply understands both consumer behaviour and the evolving media landscape. Her leadership will drive innovation in how Yango leverages data and insights to craft compelling strategies for its clients, while also nurturing creativity that leverages culture to the advantage of clients.

“Eb has been an invaluable asset to Yango, consistently demonstrating exceptional strategic acumen and a deep commitment to our clients’ success,” said Luke Povee, Yango managing partner.

“Her promotion to General Manager, Strategy, Culture & Insights, reflects not only her outstanding contributions but also our belief in her ability to lead the integration of content creator partnerships and advanced research into our core strategic offering. This expanded role will ensure Yango remains at the forefront of delivering truly insightful and effective campaigns by harnessing the power of data-driven insights and engaging content creator collaborations.

“Eb’s proven track record in developing innovative media strategies and her passion for understanding the human element behind the data make her uniquely suited to this new challenge.”

Commenting on her new role, Yusuf said: “Media and culture are changing at an unprecedented rate, and the influential voices driving brand discovery are no longer limited to traditional channels. That’s why we’ve integrated creator marketing alongside deeper and more agile research methods into our strategic framework. I feel so privileged to be entrusted with expanding Yango’s capabilities, and our talented team is ready to bring this approach to market with Yango’s uniquely rigorous people-first methodology.”

Yusuf has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry and has worked with Carat, Maxus and was Strategy Director at OMD, and prior to joining Yango was Deputy Marketing Director at Twentieth Century Fox.