Yahoo Launches New Data Maturity Pulse ‘Pop Quiz’ To Sharpen Marketers’ Data Insights

Yahoo DSP has launched the Data Maturity Pulse ‘Pop Quiz’ in Australia and Southeast Asia, a quick and fun way to give brands a snapshot of where they are on their data transformation journey.

The free and publicly available tool is a simplified version of Yahoo’s in-depth Data Maturity Pulse, a detailed questionnaire that evaluates and scores an organisation’s data practices in programmatic advertising, offering actionable steps to enhance their data capabilities and readiness.

“While we think the world of data is fascinating, we understand that it is a complex topic. Many marketers feel overwhelmed and uncertain about how to navigate the vast amount of information. The Pulse ‘Pop Quiz’ is a refreshing, quirky and thought-provoking gateway to the conversation. Not only will you crack a smile while completing it, you’ll also get a baseline of what topics you should be able to address in order to transform your data strategies effectively,” said Lorraine Donnelly, head of data at Yahoo AUSEA.

Similar to Yahoo’s in-depth Pulse assessment, the Data Maturity Pulse ‘Pop Quiz’ simplifies the process of data maturity assessment, providing actionable insights, and acts as a great foray into more complex data strategies. The tool comprises a 10-point questionnaire that uses pop culture and music references to help customers better understand their own data practices and what they need to change to improve them.

Customers can use the tool to assess what level of data maturity they are currently operating at through engaging, themed questions including evaluating their audience targeting strategy through the lens of a popular TV genre and tackling data challenges with a magic themed twist. The final result, presented as a music genre, reveals whether they’re a nostalgic ‘Classic Rock Anthem’ looking to get with the times or a ‘Hiphop Hustler’ with 99 Problems, of which data isn’t one. It also provides recommendations and resources in accordance with the results.

“Using Yahoo’s Data Maturity Pulse was key to driving success and deeper conversations with a key retail client. The Pulse survey pinpointed our strengths and areas for growth. Working with Yahoo’s specialists, we guided the client towards a shared goal, preparing them for signal loss and tighter privacy regulations. It’s a unique offering that continues to deliver incredible value to the client,” said Felix Mason, group business director of Initiative.

“Mastering your data has never been more important, it is a real differentiator now for the best brands. Pulse ‘Pop Quiz’ is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity; it cuts through some of the more bland data jargon. By providing a clear, concise, and engaging way to navigate the data landscape, we are helping our clients make informed decisions that drive better outcomes,” said Dan Richardson, director of data & insights, Yahoo AUSEA.