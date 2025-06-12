Yahoo DSP Extends Media Tonic Partnership Servicing Independent Agencies In Victoria

Yahoo DSP is expanding its sales network to cater to independent media agencies in Victoria through an extension of its partnership with sales house Media Tonic.

Media Tonic represents Yahoo DSP as its exclusive partner across Western Australia, South Australia, and independent agencies in New South Wales. The expansion to Victoria responds to growing demand from the region’s vibrant independent agency market and appetite for advanced digital media solutions.

Yahoo DSP aligns to areas that are the most critical for brands looking to accelerate outcomes and deepen their data strategies. Its leading ad-tech platform offers powerful performance capabilities and innovative products across an extensive premium supply network – all underpinned by its proprietary first-party data. This gives marketers more choice and control over how they plan, activate and measure media.

“We’ve seen significant growth in our DSP business, driven in large part by the strength and ambition of Australia’s independent agencies. Melbourne is no exception. Expanding into Victoria with Media Tonic, a long-standing and proven partner, ensures we can support this demand with the same expertise and trusted service our clients expect,” said John McNerney, managing director, AUSEA at Yahoo DSP.

The rollout will be overseen by Hayley Treasure, sales director, Independent Agencies at Media Tonic, representing Yahoo DSP alongside her existing New South Wales remit. Since joining in 2024, Treasure has rapidly grown Yahoo DSP’s footprint across NSW, building strong partnerships and delivering results for boutique and mid-sized clients.

“Any independent agency we’ve worked with will tell you – Yahoo DSP delivers. It’s a platform that doesn’t just compete, it stands out. We’re transparent, reliable and deliver stronger performance creating real value for our partners. I’m excited to now bring this offering to independent agencies across Victoria,” said Treasure.

“We’ve worked as an extension of the Yahoo DSP sales team for the past seven years across Western Australia, South Australia and New South Wales. Expanding our remit to Victoria is a natural next step and we’re looking forward to delivering the same results-focused approach to indie agencies in this market,” said Warwick Kingston, digital director at Media Tonic.

The expansion to Victoria cements Yahoo DSP and Media Tonic’s commitment to supporting independent agencies with dedicated local expertise, not just access, but actual support where it counts.