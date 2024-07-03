Yahoo Appoints Hayley Treasure As New Independent Agency Rep, Via Media Tonic

Yahoo has appointed Hayley Treasure to its growing satellite sales team via its long-term sales partner Media Tonic.

In her new role, Treasure will be responsible for supporting independent agencies in New South Wales on their digital transformation journeys. With exclusive access to Yahoo’s full range of advertiser solutions and premium media brands, she will be instrumental in expanding the company’s presence in the independent agency sector within the region, where she has built a strong network.

Treasure brings over fourteen years of media sales experience across out-of-home, broadcast TV, and digital media. Most recently, she spent eight years at Spotify, managing Agency Sales across Australia & New Zealand. Over the course of her career, she has also been recognised as both the TV Rep of the Year 2017 and Digital Rep of the Year 2019 by Media in NSW, along with being named in the 30 under 30 in 2019.

“Yahoo’s DSP business in Australia is seeing double-digit growth with our enterprise priority partner strategy. We see a significant opportunity for growth through strategic partnership with independent agencies. Hayley’s extensive experience and strong industry relationships will be crucial in supporting these agencies as they carve out a healthy market share,” said John McNerney, managing director of Yahoo Australia.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Yahoo team in Sydney, in collaboration with Media Tonic, to bring best-in-market programmatic solutions to boutique, and independent agency clients. Yahoo has paved the programmatic path forward with transparent, data-driven, and highly effective omni-channel advertising solutions for clients and I am committed to expanding their footprint within the Australian marketplace,” said Treasure.

This appointment builds on Yahoo’s successful partnership with Media Tonic in South Australia and Western Australia, which continues to strengthen Yahoo’s presence across the whole Australian market.