xGrowth Survey Reveals High APAC Spending On ABM

The majority of senior marketing practitioners across Asia-Pacific are planning to increase their spend on Account-Based Marketing (ABM) in the post-pandemic landscape, according to a comprehensive study of the method in the region by xGrowth.

According to the xGrowth State of Account-Based Marketing in APAC report, ABM is now being eagerly adopted across Asia-Pacific (APAC), in a bid to replicate the strong results seen in the US and UK markets.

ABM is a B2B marketing approach that aligns sales and marketing teams to work together on the same set of target accounts, using strategic and highly personalised campaigns

The study, conducted by independent research company, Shift Research Group surveyed more than 50 senior decision makers across APAC finding:

  • 59% plan to increase their ABM investment in the coming year, while 24% will maintain current spending
  • ABM is gaining momentum and attracting new users. 51% have just started the journey. 35% have been implementing it for sometime. All respondents said it’s on their radar.
  • The greatest motivator driving ABM deployment is bringing sales and marketing into better alignment
  • Redirecting resources away from face-to-face marketing events due to COVID-19 was also a major motivator
  • Technology constraints/issues was identified as a major pain point for users

xGrowth’s director of growth, Shahin Hoda (pictured) said the State of Account-Based Market in APAC report reveals, ABM usage across the region is growing and evolving – a trend he said is set to accelerate throughout the decade.

“While the APAC market differs significantly from the more established ABM domains of the US and UK, so too do the opportunities,” Hoda said.

“As data availability and technological capacity across the APAC region build and homogenise, ABM’s tools will grow in effectiveness and indispensability for practitioners in the increasingly competitive market.

“However, despite growing alignment from a technological standpoint, APAC remains a diverse market from a cultural, linguistic and geographical perspective – lending itself to ABM’s highly targeted and personalised potential.

“The key for ABM and APAC going forward is ensuring this potential can be effectively unlocked and optimised for the large and divergent range of B2B marketing practitioners across the region.

“Greater education and industry awareness will be key. xGrowth, along with the broader ABM community, is committed to the cause; and believes reports such as the State of ABM in APAC will provide a valuable resource and benchmarking tool into the future.”

xGrowth will be hosting an expert Q&A webinar exploring the report learnings, to provide key ABM advice and insight for marketing practitioners across APAC.

