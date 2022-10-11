Wunderman Thompson Boosts Sydney & Melbourne Creative Teams

Wunderman Thompson has announced a batch of new hires and promotions in both Melbourne and Sydney.

Stephanie Gwee has just joined the Melbourne office as associate creative director from BBH in Singapore, where she spent the past 6.5 years launching global campaigns for brands like Absolut and Nike. She was also the global creative lead on Mulberry. Her work has been recognised at all major global award shows, including Singapore’s first ever Grand Prix at the One Show.

L-R in photo: Adriana Agustin-Radelja , Sarah Frumo, Dean Shein, Julian Batty, Stephanie Gwee, Rhys,

Grace Hurley & Joe Hawkins

Gwee commented: “Wunderman Thompson has a strong combination of creativity and innovation, and this foundation can only mean that the agency is poised to continue to grow from strength to strength. So, when the opportunity came knocking, it was an easy decision to move countries to be part of the team. Watch this space.”

Along with Gwee, the Melbourne office also welcomes Adriana Agustin-Radelja and Sarah Fumo as a junior team, as well as Grace Hurley, whose experience includes a graphic designer stint with Puma in New York, as junior Art Director. Rhys Delios Callanan also transitions from editor / creator into the creative team,

Over in Sydney, Dean Shein has also joined as a copywriter, having recently achieved second place at the New South Wales AWARD School. He’ll be teaming-up with Julian Batty, who transitions from design into an art-director role.

Another recent addition to the Sydney office is creative director Joe Hawkins, who transfers from Wunderman Thompson Perth after helping lead the team to last year’s dominant performance at the PADC awards, picking up 15 trophies, including Best of Show and three golds. He also picked up Western Australia’s first ever Creative Data Lion for ‘The R Word’ project and comes with a plethora of internationally awarded work under his belt, working across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Hawkins is also a long-time AWARD School and Ad School Copywriting tutor.

João Braga, national chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson in Australia, said: “At Wunderman Thompson, we’re after progressive thinkers, curious people who are comfortable working at the intersection of creativity, tech and culture. We feel really lucky to have these four incredibly talented individuals in our camp. Steph brings in some truly world-class thinking, whereas Joe’s move to Sydney adds heaps to our creative calibre here. These two combined with such fresh energy and talent are an amazing booster to our national team and are already pushing the boundaries of our creative offering.”