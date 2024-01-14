Wunderkind Research: Aussies Delay Boxing Day Spending To Search For Deals

Wunderkind Research: Aussies Delay Boxing Day Spending To Search For Deals
Post-Christmas deal seeking by price-sensitive shoppers saw a boost to web revenues during the week after Christmas, the latest data from Wunderkind.

Original data from Wunderkind, which analysed almost 7 million shopping journeys, revealed digital sales from the week of Boxing Day delivered a significant increase to web revenues, rising +29 per cent compared to the week prior.

Aussie consumers were tipped to spend $1.25bn in spending on Boxing Day and $23.9bn for the entire sales period, which lasts until 15 January.

Boxing Day accounted for 20 per cent of the week’s web revenue, with the 27th of December accounting for 23 per cent, prompted by ongoing price and promotions sensitivity among shoppers squeezed by cost-of-living pressures.

“With consumers focused on making their budgets work as hard as possible, the data shows many shoppers held off on Boxing Day spending, ensuring they were receiving the best deals available,” said Jamie Hoey (lead image), Australian country manager at Wunderkind.

On the flip side, retailers have been walking a fine line between meeting consumer demand for deals, driving stock sell-through, and maintaining margins. To ensure the momentum from this sales boost continues into 2024, its vital retailers continue to engage these consumers through personalised messaging year-round. Re-engaging lapsed customers – including the ‘one hit wonders’ who purchase once, often during a sale period, and then vanish – is important, and (given rising new customer acquisition costs) may be a more efficient use of marketing spend.”

Research conducted by Wunderkind shows 67 per cent of Aussies consider themselves ‘sale-savvy’ and 50 per cent say they only shop when there are active deals or sales. When it comes to purchasing decisions, price now trumps quality as the most important factor to consumers, at 33 per cent compared to 27 per cent. This is followed by promotion or price markdowns at 12 per cent.




