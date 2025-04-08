MarketingNewsletter

WPP’s Gain Theory Reveals Six Steps To Proving Sponsorship Value

Staff Writers
Louis Vuitton's sponsorship of the Australian Grand Prix.

WPP-owned marketing effectiveness consultancy, Gain Theory, has released a new report: ‘Prove Your Sponsorship Value: A Measurement Guide for Marketers’.

The report provides brands with a six-step approach to measure and optimise sponsorship investments.

The report highlights the importance of specific, detailed objectives as well as collecting consistent data that properly represents audience exposure. It comes at a time when 85 per cent of marketer’s plan to maintain or increase sponsorship spending, according to WARC data cited in the guide. Despite this commitment, many marketers struggle to measure the value and impact of these investments.

“The measurement struggle is real. Many brands lack actionable insight into the commercial value that sponsorship drives. Understanding what data to collect, which metrics to use and how to compare sponsorship to other marketing channels are common challenges. Our report aims to help marketers overcome these barriers by providing a comprehensive framework to demonstrate value, optimisation opportunities and deliver actionable insights,” said Sam Fellows, managing partner at Gain Theory.

The guide outlines Gain Theory’s six-step approach to sponsorship measurement which advises brands on ways to:

  • Define and align on core objectives.
  • Audit existing sponsorships and categorise them (e.g. sports events, TV shows, venues).
  • Agree on the data you need, choose the best available data, acquire additional data.
  • Choose an appropriate measurement technique within a measurement roadmap.
  • Activate measurement programmes and use the outputs to achieve quick wins and long-term goals.
  • Continually assess and evolve the measurement programme.

The report offers case studies, including how geo-based analytics helped a North American retailer validate its Major League Baseball stadium signage investment. It outlines ways econometric modelling saved a global financial services company from a costly racing sponsorship that analysis showed wouldn’t deliver sufficient returns. Another case study reveals how a European retailer quantified and optimised an event sponsorship.

The report concludes with four key actions for marketers including insights on ways to build a comprehensive measurement strategy, ensure agreement on specific objectives and timelines,  challenge marketing effectiveness vendors to think beyond standard measurement techniques and regularly assess and evolve measurement programs.

