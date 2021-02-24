WPP AUNZ’s Unveils 32.6% Profit Drop For 2020, Revenues down 14.1%

“Our transformation strategy means WPP AUNZ taps further into growing areas of the market like e-commerce, personalised advertising and digital consumer experience. Clients are looking to us to provide them with the skills, creativity and ideas they need to match the changing needs of their consumers.

“The feedback from our clients on the new ways we are serving them has been fantastic and makes us proud and confident in our own growth agenda in the region.

“We now move into the ‘strengthen’ phase of our transformation strategy. This is about embedding a strong foundation in our business to support growth. Our focus is on clients, talent, tech, solutions and operational excellence.

“With our creativity and technology capabilities we are well-placed to drive growth as the leading creative transformation company in Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia” said Monsees.