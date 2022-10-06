WPP Acquires Californian Branding Agency Passport

WPP has announced the acquisition of Passport Design Brand, a leading brand design agency based in California.

Founded in 2004 by Natalie Taormina and Jeremy Creighton, Passport brings extensive brand identity, design expertise and insight into WPP and works across a broad range of consumer categories and global markets, spanning Australia and Asia to North America.

Passport has developed a reputation for creating highly impactful, innovative and results-driven campaigns for clients such as Coca-Cola, Kraft and Heineken. The agency will join VMLY&R’s global network, creating exciting new partnership opportunities for existing talent and clients and expanding VMLY&R’s presence in the West Coast region.

Passport will enhance client experiences and WPP’s ability to continue delivering client services with integrated solutions. The acquisition is part of WPP’s accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to advance its core creative capabilities in marketing, communications and design.

Eric Campbell (lead image), VMLY&R global president, said: “Our ambitions for network growth reflect the best-in-class range of capabilities we continually offer our clients. This move will expand our network’s brand design expertise, which is essential in determining how brands visually show up in compelling new ways in the world and build a connected consumer experience.”

Natalie Taormina, CEO of Passport, added: “It is a great honor to join a global team of passionate branding and business experts. Nearly twenty years ago, we founded Passport on the mission that great creative output is a result of a great team connection and respect. When the agency is happy, the client is happy. VMLY&R shares this ethos, and with the strength of its global network and WPP’s vision, Passport intends to continue that mission.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “With consumer expectations at an all-time high, defining a brand’s characteristics and identity has a major impact on its ability to succeed in today’s world. Passport brings extensive experience in delivering strategic positioning and creative execution across all touchpoints that will greatly benefit our clients. I’m delighted to welcome its people to WPP.”