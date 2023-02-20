Would You Let Bundaberg Fans Throw You A Wedding?

The famous Bundy distillery has opened its doors to celebrate love and is looking for one lucky couple to say ‘I do’ in front of the big bear himself.

One thirsty couple will get the chance to host their wedding ‘ceRUMony’ at the Bundaberg Distillery for them and 40 guests. Bundy will fly the two love-bears to Bundaberg for the big day and cover accommodation, transfers to the wedding and up to $10,000 towards their wedding reception or honeymoon.

The best part is that the Bundy community will help the couple out with those tough decisions, and weigh in on key elements of the wedding… Bundy yellow coloured wedding dress anyone? How could this idea ever go wrong?

All you need to do to win a special Bundy Wedding ceRUMony is to share your love story and how Bundy has played a role.

“Bundy fans love a celebration, so there is no better wedding planner than the Bundy community to curate the perfect ceRUMony for the Bundy loving couple. We can’t wait to see how the wedding comes together in the hands of the Bundy fans, who will contribute to key decisions through social media polls. A once in a lifetime wedding!” said Duncan Littler, Bundaberg Rum Distillery, marketing and experience manager.

Get ready to say ‘I do’ to whatever the Bundy community proposes. The winner will be announced next month.