Wotif Launches Multi-Sensory Escape Room, Via Spark Foundry & Emotive

Wotif, part of Expedia Group, is inviting everyday Australians to break free from their daily routines and experience their dream domestic holiday through The Wotif Great Summer Escape – a unique multi-sensory escape room.

Over three days in both Sydney and Melbourne, potential travellers will be transported to Australia’s breathtaking rainforests and beaches, dazzling coral reefs and incredible accommodation in an immersive escape room adventure.

Participants will engage in a series of challenges, solving puzzles to unlock doors that reveal a multi-sensory travel journey, bringing Wotif’s ‘You’re only a Wotif away’ campaign to life.

For every door unlocked within a three-minute time limit, participants will earn a token. Each token will grant an entry into the major prize draw to win a $5,000AUD Wotif travel credit.

The Wotif Great Summer Escape is a collaboration between Wotif, media agency Spark Foundry Australia, Publicis Sport & Entertainment Australia, independent creative agency Emotive and The Brag Media’s experiential and events division.

This activation is part of an integrated campaign, with media strategy led by Spark Foundry Australia and creative strategy led by Emotive. The campaign is brought to life through OOH, digital, content and radio, with the creative platform, ‘You’re only a Wotif away’, showing the endless possibilities of Aussie travel and how Wotif makes it easy to say, “Why not?”

The Wotif Great Summer Escape is a literal expression of these holiday possibilities, helping travellers to dream, plan and book ahead in the lead up to spring and summer.

Spark Foundry Australia Client Partner, Natali Kakovska, said: “Showcasing Wotif in a way that best reflects their playful brand, we aimed to deliver an activation that will cut through the daily grind and inspire audiences. Wotif’s openness to delivering exciting work and their willingness to truly collaborate allowed us to take our media strategy and deliver a unique experience for consumers. This achievement is a testament to the cohesive effort of our agency and media partners.”

Emotive Group Creative Director, Darren Wright, said: “This campaign kicked off with a simple idea: Wotif is a portal to endless possibilities – exactly what you want from a great holiday. We first brought this to life with a big OOH-led campaign, showcasing all the adventures you can have with a Wotif holiday. Now, this immersive escape room experience adds that extra fame factor, sparking conversations and building more emotional connection with the brand. The collaboration between Spark Foundry Australia, Emotive, and The Brag Media has been brilliant.”

The Wotif Great Summer Escape is in Sydney’s Martin Place from 24 – 26 September and will be in Melbourne’s Queensbridge Square, Southbank, between 8 – 10 October.

Those that cannot make the escape room experience can also enter the draw to win the major prize via the wotif.com website. Other prizes up for grabs include single use $500AUD and $250AUD Wotif hotel coupons.