World Square Counts Down To Christmas With Sydney’s Biggest Advent Calendar

Amidst shimmering tinsel and dazzling LED Christmas trees, World Square unwraps its gift to Sydney tomorrow, 1st December, when a giant interactive present and advent calendar installation comes to life and becomes an iconic centrepiece of the Square and the entire city.

The heart of Sydney’s entertainment, dining and shopping district, World Square is gifting the city’s revellers a gift that will keep giving through to Christmas Eve.

A world-first, the Christmas Wonderbox, wrapped and tied with a ribbon around its 4-metre-high walls, will elevate the magic of Christmas, inviting visitors inside the huge box to engage and excite all who enter. This extravagant holiday experience is completely free and will be open all day until 10 pm.

Daily surprise giveaways from participating retailers and brands will keep visitors coming back for more throughout the “24 Days 24 Presents” experience.

For shoppers, the incentive to interact with the Christmas Wonderbox is offered through a special QR code given when purchasing at World Square retailers. Each day, one winning code opens a special locker box outside the Wonderbox, with the lucky customer discovering an amazing present to take home. From a Nintendo Switch to a scooter, wine and dining experiences, gift vouchers for fashion and more, every day for 24 days the Christmas Wonderbox is the gift that gives!

Adding to the fun, a fully automated mirrored photo booth is sure to be the viral sensation of Sydney’s Christmas season across social media.

World Square shines as Sydney City’s ultimate crossroad of global cultures and understands that Christmas a meaningful time in everyone’s lives, regardless of their background or beliefs. In a city as inclusive and multicultural as Sydney, feeling connected to community and the world at large is the essence of any celebration. The people who work and play in World Square’s many establishments are looking for the most festive experience possible as 2023 winds down.

The Christmas Wonderbox – with its spirit of giving and advent calendar for those focusing on each day that brings the holiday closer – can be the ultimate melting pot of that world of celebration. It can also be a deeply personal experience of wonderment. Whichever way the Christmas Wonderbox is enjoyed, it will create amazing memories with families, friends and colleagues.

Visitors are encouraged to share their photos and hashag #WorldSquare #ChristmasWonderbox