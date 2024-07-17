Woolworths Joins QMS As Paris 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Partner

QMS announced that Woolworths is the newest partner to sign on to its Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Woolworths joins Allianz, Stan, Toyota Australia and Patties Food Group as partners in the innovative digital out-of-home (DOOH) network that is presenting Olympic and Paralympic content across the country before, during and after the Games.

The Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network launched in mid-April and will run until the Closing Ceremony of the Paralympic Games on 8 September. QMS is the Official Outdoor Media Partner of the Australian Olympic Team and Paralympics Australia Team for Paris 2024.

“With our Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network partnerships now in full flight, we are thrilled to welcome Woolworths on board. Together with our existing partners, they will help showcase news, wins, triumphs, records and much more from Paris on our market-leading national digital screen network,” said QMS chief sales officer Tim Murphy.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the biggest sporting events in the world, reaching and connecting with people like nothing else. Our Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network is a ground-breaking way for brands to connect with consumers in the lead-up and throughout the Games to reach people in real time where they live, work and play”.

“With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony less than ten days away, excitement is building as our partner content is already coming to life across our screens, and interest levels continue as more brands look for real-time opportunities to capture the spirit of the Games and support our athletes,” Murphy said.

The unique network will reach more than 80% of people aged 18+ per month across premium, national digital large-format billboards, the City of Sydney street furniture network, The Convenience Network, Canberra Airport, and Gold Coast street furniture assets to deliver an Australian-first, 100% DOOH Olympic and Paralympic Games experience.