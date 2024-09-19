WongDoody Research Reveals TV Continues To Dominate Sport Consumption

Research revealed by experience agency WongDoody has found TV remains the popular method for Australians to consume their sport, with 68 per cent watching sports on broadcast or cable TV compared to 46 per cent on YouTube and just 35 per cent for over-the-top (OTT) streaming services.

WongDoody’s “The Fan Engagement Playbook”, identified the key factors driving fan loyalty and interest, surveying 2,000 sports fans around the world. The research highlighted how Australian sports fans are the least digitally engaged compared to other regions, with Aussies consistently behind the US, UK and Italian fans for device, social platform and watching platform usage.

Despite streaming services being the least preferred method to watch sports, Kayo Sports took the number one spot in Australia for paid sports streaming, beating Optus and Foxtel. ESPN+ in the US, TNT Sports in the UK and DAZN Italia in Italy were number one in their respective regions.

In the US, YouTube was found to be the number one channel for how sports fans consume their sports content and American fans were also the most socially connected scoring high usage on YouTube (63 per cent), Facebook (58 per cent) and Instagram (51 per cent). When it comes to discussing sports, WhatsApp reigned supreme in Australia (33 per cent), Italy (74 per cent) and The UK (62 per cent). Facebook groups proved the most popular in the US and came in close second for Australian fans.

The report also found Australians crave real-life social connections through sport. Asked when they feel at their peak enjoyment and connection with sports, 65 per cent of Australians selected when their friends and family are getting involved, this statistic was the same in the US. It’s no surprise Australians and Americans feel this way, with major sporting organisations in both regions marrying big games with cultural rituals, such as the AFL on ANZAC Day and the NFL on Thanksgiving Day.

When it comes to engagement, for the majority (52 per cent), growing up with a sport as part of their family was the top reason. This was followed by the love of the sport and skill of the players, and the atmosphere and energy of the sporting events.

The top factor for enjoyment across all regions (42 per cent) was around a specific player, correlating with the growing popularity of up-close and personal content, such as Netflix documentaries and social media, which offer fans deeper insights into athletes’ lives, both on and off the field. Another key driver of engagement and enjoyment was broadcast flexibility such as no commentary options, multiple camera streams and AR data visualisation.

“Sport is synonymous with Australian culture, and with 2024 being such a big year for sporting events, it felt right to conduct research to find out what drives fan engagement,” said James Noble, chief experience officer at WongDoody.

“As organisations navigate an increasingly competitive landscape, understanding these key drivers of fan engagement will be essential for sustaining and growing their audiences, teams and leagues. The insights offer a clear roadmap for leveraging the power of existing, emerging platforms and technologies to grow community, star player influence, and flexible, immersive content to capture the hearts of sports fans”.

Within “The Fan Engagement Playbook” is a framework for sporting organisations to better connect with fans. The four areas highlighted in this framework include: Motivators, the why behind engagement, Behaviours, analysing how fans engage with sport, Channel, where fans engage and finally, Content, what fans consume when engaging with sport.

“The importance of organisational buy-in around fan-centricity cannot be understated. It’s a fact that organisations which place fans at the heart of their operation achieve better engagement and bottom-line outcomes,” Noble said.